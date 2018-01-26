National

Some stolen or vandalised traffic lights in Joburg will not be replaced

By the end of the first half of the 2017-18 financial year‚ theft and vandalism of road infrastructure had cost the city R12.3m in repairs and replacements

26 January 2018 - 17:12 Penwell Dlamini
Picture: BRETT ELOFF/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BRETT ELOFF/BUSINESS DAY

Theft and vandalism are such big problems that the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) will not replace some traffic lights.

The situation is so bad that when the JRA tightened security‚ criminals killed two guards to get their hands on the infrastructure.

"We have brought in CCTV cameras and vibration detectors linked to armed security at high-risk intersections; however, this has also been abandoned as two guards were shot dead and thieves are able to steal items even before security arrives," JRA spokesperson Bertha Scheepers said.

"Robust, secure boxes with special locking devices to hold uninterrupted power supply systems have also been installed but thieves have also found a way around this." she said.

The JRA said traffic lights had been stolen on the Pelindaba road (K29)‚ Malibongwe Drive (R512), the N14 North onramp and offramp and the R114 at the Lion Park junction.

The agency said these traffic signals were recently reinstalled‚ using new copper-clad aluminium cables that had very little resale value. Despite displaying notices pointing out that the cables had no resale value‚ the cables were stolen again.

"Due to the high risk of theft and vandalism in that area‚ it was decided to decommission these traffic signals rather than to continuously rebuild the intersections again at a cost‚ just to have everything stolen again‚" Scheepers said.

She said the intersections fell under the jurisdiction of Gauteng’s roads department but the traffic signals were managed by the JRA.

"The matter was discussed with one of their representatives‚ who supported the decision to decommission the traffic signals until a more permanent solution is decided upon‚" she said.

The Gauteng roads department is to install stop signs and road markings. But the department expects thieves to steal the sign boards.

"The Gauteng provincial department of roads and transport has also indicated that their experience is such that within a few days of installing the new stop signs‚ it is likely that these too will be stolen. Point duty has been arranged for peak periods to relieve congestion‚" she said.

Scheepers said the JRA had seen a significant increase in theft of all road items that could possibly be resold, such as manhole covers‚ steel posts and grids‚ road signage‚ guardrails‚ traffic signal poles‚ copper cables‚ traffic cameras and uninterrupted power supply units.

By the end of the first half of the 2017-18 financial year‚ theft and vandalism of road infrastructure had cost the city R12.3m in repairs and replacements.

The theft of public infrastructure affects the City of Johannesburg budget because it has to spend money replacing equipment which it had already bought.

Scheepers said criminals were targeting uninterrupted power supply system batteries — 427 units were installed across the city to provide power at intersections during power outages.

"However‚ these uninterrupted power supply systems are also now being targeted by criminals. The traffic signal pole is sold as scrap metal; the cables are stolen due to the value of copper wire. The JRA is replacing this with aluminium alloy copper cable‚ but this is still being stolen as criminals have not yet realised it has little or no resale value. CCTV cameras are also stolen as well as any other parts that can be sold as scrap metal."

It costs the city R500,000 to build a new intersection.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Egoli’s crumbling infrastructure a true cliffhanger

Rampant vandalism and creaking infrastructure embodied by the 75-year-old substation servicing the City of Gold’s CBD
National
2 months ago

Lawbreakers will face the music‚ Joburg’s top cop warns

According to Tembe‚ gone are the days where JMPD officers are accused of taking bribes‚ seen in shebeens and gambling spots during ...
National
12 days ago

Joburg allocates another R200m to fix its chronically ill traffic lights

About 50 of Joburg’s more than 2,100 intersections have signal downtime per day, and the city will be introducing uninterrupted power supplies at key ...
National
10 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Revenue Service will probe possible tax evasion ...
National
2.
SA Weather Service tells Zille to stop blaming it ...
National
3.
The good ship Dr Fridtjof Nansen is helping SA ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Judge declares section of the Regulation of ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.