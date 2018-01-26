National

Hawks are raiding Ace Magashule’s office in Estina investigation

The Free State agriculture department is also being raided, as the Hawks sift through documents and computers for evidence linked to the Estina dairy farm

26 January 2018 - 11:03 Kyle Cowan
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
The offices of Free State Premier Ace Magashule and the provincial department of agriculture are being raided by members of the Hawks as part of their ongoing probe into state capture‚ reports and sources said.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi was not immediately available to comment but did confirm the raids to other media outlets.

TimesLIVE also confirmed the bust with a source at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

It is understood that at least two units of the Hawks are sifting through documents and computers in search of evidence linked to the Estina dairy farm project.

Court papers filed by the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit last week, in support of a preservation order, alleged that the project funnelled money to the Gupta family and their associates — and that little to no oversight was exercised by the department over how the funds were being spent.

The High Court in Bloemfontein granted an order on Thursday to freeze assets amounting to R220m‚ including the Krynaauwslust Farm in Vrede in the Free State.

Atul Gupta is one the individuals whose personal bank accounts are affected by the order.

The court papers contain allegations that R10m of the funds paid to Estina for the dairy farm was paid into his personal bank account.

All told‚ the Asset Forfeiture Unit has found that of the R220m given to Estina for the project‚ only R2m was actually spent on the farm.

Provincial task team in KZN must help the ANC renew itself, Mike Mabuyakhulu says

The team will lead the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal over the next three months until the next provincial conference
Politics
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Still ducking and diving on the Guptas

The ANC has much to answer for in providing cover for the likes of Zuma and Magashule
Opinion
2 days ago

ANC factionalism: Magashule to name interim task team for KZN

The move follows a resolution by the ANC’s NEC to dissolve leadership committees of KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State
National
4 days ago

