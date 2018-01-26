The offices of Free State Premier Ace Magashule and the provincial department of agriculture are being raided by members of the Hawks as part of their ongoing probe into state capture‚ reports and sources said.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi was not immediately available to comment but did confirm the raids to other media outlets.

TimesLIVE also confirmed the bust with a source at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

It is understood that at least two units of the Hawks are sifting through documents and computers in search of evidence linked to the Estina dairy farm project.

Court papers filed by the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit last week, in support of a preservation order, alleged that the project funnelled money to the Gupta family and their associates — and that little to no oversight was exercised by the department over how the funds were being spent.

The High Court in Bloemfontein granted an order on Thursday to freeze assets amounting to R220m‚ including the Krynaauwslust Farm in Vrede in the Free State.

Atul Gupta is one the individuals whose personal bank accounts are affected by the order.

The court papers contain allegations that R10m of the funds paid to Estina for the dairy farm was paid into his personal bank account.

All told‚ the Asset Forfeiture Unit has found that of the R220m given to Estina for the project‚ only R2m was actually spent on the farm.