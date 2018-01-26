National

Another senior Eskom manager is fired — and Koko goes to court

26 January 2018 - 13:39 Sabelo Skiti
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko has taken to the Labour Court to fight an Eskom decision to terminate his services over R1bn in contracts awarded to his step-daughter’s company‚ and the state power utility has fired yet another senior manager for his role in awarding the tender.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that Koko met with acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe on Thursday.

"I can confirm that Mr Koko met with Mr Hadedbe [on Thursday] and he was given two options, to either resign or be dismissed. He did not accept either one of these options and he has taken the matter to the Labour Court, and earlier this morning our legal was preparing their stance on this matter."

In a possibly related move, Dhiraj Bhimma‚ Eskom’s senior GM of outages has been dismissed with immediate effect in what looks to be further action against impropriety at Eskom; he is the fourth senior manager to leave this week.

On Tuesday, suspended Eskom chief financial officer and alleged Gupta lieutenant Anoj Singh resigned with immediate effect‚ followed by group capital executive Prish Govender a day later‚ and acting commercial GM Charles Kalima on Thursday. These resignations were sparked by last Friday’s resignation of Eskom board chairperson Zethembe Khoza.

Bhimma’s termination letter‚ seen by TimesLIVE‚ reveals that he co-signed a single-source justification to appoint Impulse International‚ even though there were other companies that could do the work.

"The sole-source justification is specifically designed for a situation where there is only one supplier available to render the required products due to a well-known and established market monopoly. Impulse is not the only organisation that can do this type of work, and neither is Impulse a monopoly on this type of work‚" said Eskom’s interim group executive for generation Willy Majola in Bhimma’s dismissal letter.

"This is regarded as gross misrepresentation of facts to a governance committee as the market was not tested through an open tender process to allow other companies to bid and consequently it has denied Eskom Rotek Industries an opportunity to get a deal for the service."

Majola offered Bhimma a chance to resign by Wednesday‚ but he elected not to. "As a senior manager you have failed to act in the best interests of the organisation‚ which failure constitutes a breach of contractual and fiduciary duties towards the organisation … Having regard to the above‚ your services are hereby terminated. In line with Eskom’s conditions of service‚ you will be paid one month’s notice period. However‚ you will not be required to tender your services for this period."

Last year, the Sunday Times broke the news that Impulse‚ a company in which Koko’s stepdaughter Koketso Choma owned a 30% stake‚ was awarded tenders worth a staggering R1bn without proper processes being followed.

At the time Koko claimed he was not aware and had no influence on the awarding of the tenders. An internal disciplinary hearing‚ which was widely considered rigged in his favour‚ found him not guilty on charges he had acted to benefit his step-daughter.

