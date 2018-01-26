Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko has taken to the Labour Court to fight an Eskom decision to terminate his services over R1bn in contracts awarded to his step-daughter’s company‚ and the state power utility has fired yet another senior manager for his role in awarding the tender.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that Koko met with acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe on Thursday.

"I can confirm that Mr Koko met with Mr Hadedbe [on Thursday] and he was given two options, to either resign or be dismissed. He did not accept either one of these options and he has taken the matter to the Labour Court, and earlier this morning our legal was preparing their stance on this matter."

In a possibly related move, Dhiraj Bhimma‚ Eskom’s senior GM of outages has been dismissed with immediate effect in what looks to be further action against impropriety at Eskom; he is the fourth senior manager to leave this week.

On Tuesday, suspended Eskom chief financial officer and alleged Gupta lieutenant Anoj Singh resigned with immediate effect‚ followed by group capital executive Prish Govender a day later‚ and acting commercial GM Charles Kalima on Thursday. These resignations were sparked by last Friday’s resignation of Eskom board chairperson Zethembe Khoza.

Bhimma’s termination letter‚ seen by TimesLIVE‚ reveals that he co-signed a single-source justification to appoint Impulse International‚ even though there were other companies that could do the work.