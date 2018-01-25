Amid the release of the terms of reference for the judicial inquiry into state capture‚ political analyst Zwelethu Jolobe has provided an insight into the kind of environment faced by President Jacob Zuma as his administration starts wrapping up ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Jolobe said Zuma was no longer the leader of the ruling party and this has serious implications. "He is no longer the leader of the party, this means he [isn’t] an important source of authority. That is gone. The only thing he has is his office. Even then‚ his office term comes to an end officially next year.

"At the end of any term‚ any bureaucracy’s general orientation shifts. The issue now is what [Zuma’s administration] can plan for. What can [it] wrap up in this year to plan for the next administration? This is a period of hand-over. This is a transition from his administration to the next one, it is no longer about tying to implement things or sign new deals. That period is gone.

"Therefore, there isn’t much room for him to manoeuvre at this stage. In terms of where he sits‚ his room to move is extremely small because his party is now concerned with next year’s elections. All the issues related to that — the manifestos‚ party lists … have to be done."