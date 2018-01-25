National

I do not know the Gupta brothers, Matshela Koko insists

25 January 2018 - 09:13 Linda Ensor
Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

"I do not know and have not met any of the Gupta brothers," Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko insisted in Parliament on Wednesday night.

His declaration came in response to questions by ANC MP Zukile Luyenge, who probed whether Koko was involved in the state capture of Eskom.

Koko appeared before Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, which is conducting an inquiry into state capture and governance at Eskom.

Koko did say, however, that he had met with the former CEO of Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments, Nazeem Howa; and with Gupta associate Salim Essa, a shareholder in Trillian.

The meetings with Howa took place during the negotiations with Tegeta Exploration & Resources over coal supplies, and with Essa during discussions on McKinsey and Trillian’s work.

Koko also stressed that when the contract that Eskom signed with McKinsey in July 2015 — subsequently found to be invalid because Treasury approval was not obtained — he was at home under suspension.

Although Koko insisted earlier in the day that he had paid for his stay in Dubai in January 2015, DA spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said there were Gupta-leaked e-mails showing that his stay and that of Sahara Computers CEO Ashu Chawla on the same day were booked by Sahara.

But Koko maintained Sahara did not do the bookings for him.

