Disgraced former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will probably know on Thursday whether his pension payout was lawful.

The High Court in Pretoria is due to rule on Thursday on the payments Molefe received in December 2016.

Union Solidarity, later joined by other parties including the DA, approached the high court in 2017 seeking an order declaring as unlawful Molefe’s pension, which amounted to R30.1m. Molefe received the "golden handshake" from the power utility after he left its employ in December 2016, despite having worked there for only 16 months.

His departure followed damning observations about him by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her State of Capture report.

Molefe became an ANC MP in February 2017, but returned to Eskom in May after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown queried the R30.1m pension payout.

Less than a month into his job at Eskom‚ Brown instructed the board to rescind its decision to reappoint Molefe. Eskom formally dismissed him on June 2.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is also investigating the decision to award Molefe the R30.1m pension.

During the case, which was heard in November, Molefe’s lawyer‚ Arnold Subel SC‚ argued that the matter brought against his client was "high on emotions but low on facts".

Anton Katz SC‚ for Solidarity‚ argued Molefe had said he was stepping down in the interest of good governance but later rejoined Eskom.

Garth Hulley, the lawyer representing Brown, stated in court that Molefe’s exact words were that he had decided "to leave my employ at Eskom" and that "I leave now". "That is [a] resignation. Whether he uses the term ‘resignation’ is neither here nor there‚" he argued.

On Wednesday, Anton van der Bijl, head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices, said the organisation wanted to see justice prevail.

Late in 2017, the public enterprises committee heard that Molefe should never have qualified to be a member of the power utility’s pension and provident fund as he was not a permanent employee.

Molefe has yet to respond to requests for comment.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za