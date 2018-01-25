Committee MPs want probe to stick to terms of Madonsela

These included the manipulation of board appointments to state-owned entities as well as allegations that Zuma’s friends and family benefactors, the Gupta family, offered ministerial posts and government jobs to individuals when only Zuma was empowered by the Constitution to do so.

Chairman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice Mathole Motshekga urged Zuma on Wednesday to release the terms of reference "as a matter of urgency" and said it had to be based on Madonsela’s report.

"It must be based on the remedial action of the public protector’s report on the State of Capture … the deputy chief justice and the president have a responsibility to ensure that the remedial action of the public protector is not amended," Motshekga said.

The fight against state capture was intensifying with the parliamentary inquiry under way into Eskom and the Asset Forfeiture Unit moving in on Trillian, McKinsey and the controversial Gupta-linked Vrede dairy project.

Zondo said the seriousness of the allegations meant that he owed it to the South African people to move quickly.

Zuma announced the establishment of the judicial commission of inquiry two weeks ago.

Its establishment was part of the remedial action contained in Madonsela’s report on state capture that she released in 2016.

Zuma was ordered to do so by the high court after losing his bid to set aside Madonsela’s report. Zuma also indicated that he might continue appealing against the high court judgment, despite the fact that he had established the commission.

The United Democratic Movement and the Congress of the People lodged a court application on Wednesday for Zuma to pay R1m up front before he appeals, because they are concerned that he would not be able to pay for legal costs should he lose the case.

The high court had also ordered Zuma to pay costs personally in his failed bid to set aside the state capture report.

The Presidency was unable to comment immediately on Wednesday on the question whether Zuma would be proceeding with his appeal against the earlier high court judgment.

Zondo said on Tuesday concern that the appeal would affect his commission was "legitimate" and he would obtain legal opinion on the matter should the appeal proceed.

marriann@businesslive.co.za