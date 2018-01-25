National

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

Committee MPs want probe to stick to terms of Madonsela

25 January 2018 - 05:48 Natasha Marrian
Thuli Madonsela. Picture: REUTERS
Thuli Madonsela. Picture: REUTERS

Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice stressed on Thursday that the terms of reference of the inquiry into state capture had to be limited to former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

This echoed comments by the chairman of the judicial commission of inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who told journalists on Tuesday that Madonsela’s report should be "imported" into the inquiry’s terms of reference.

The terms are expected to be released by the Department of Justice on Thursday and the commission is expected to be gazetted soon after.

The terms of reference will determine the scope of Zondo’s commission of inquiry.

Concerns have been raised that the broadening of the terms of reference, as suggested by President Jacob Zuma in his statement establishing the commission, would lead to a lengthy investigation that could potentially "muddy the waters" and mask the allegations that Madonsela probed.

It must be based on the remedial action of the public protector’s report on the State of Capture … the deputy chief justice and the president have a responsibility to ensure that the remedial action of the public protector is not amended
Mathole Motshekga

These included the manipulation of board appointments to state-owned entities as well as allegations that Zuma’s friends and family benefactors, the Gupta family, offered ministerial posts and government jobs to individuals when only Zuma was empowered by the Constitution to do so.

Chairman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice Mathole Motshekga urged Zuma on Wednesday to release the terms of reference "as a matter of urgency" and said it had to be based on Madonsela’s report.

"It must be based on the remedial action of the public protector’s report on the State of Capture … the deputy chief justice and the president have a responsibility to ensure that the remedial action of the public protector is not amended," Motshekga said.

The fight against state capture was intensifying with the parliamentary inquiry under way into Eskom and the Asset Forfeiture Unit moving in on Trillian, McKinsey and the controversial Gupta-linked Vrede dairy project.

Zondo said the seriousness of the allegations meant that he owed it to the South African people to move quickly.

Zuma announced the establishment of the judicial commission of inquiry two weeks ago.

Its establishment was part of the remedial action contained in Madonsela’s report on state capture that she released in 2016.

Zuma was ordered to do so by the high court after losing his bid to set aside Madonsela’s report. Zuma also indicated that he might continue appealing against the high court judgment, despite the fact that he had established the commission.

The United Democratic Movement and the Congress of the People lodged a court application on Wednesday for Zuma to pay R1m up front before he appeals, because they are concerned that he would not be able to pay for legal costs should he lose the case.

The high court had also ordered Zuma to pay costs personally in his failed bid to set aside the state capture report.

The Presidency was unable to comment immediately on Wednesday on the question whether Zuma would be proceeding with his appeal against the earlier high court judgment.

Zondo said on Tuesday concern that the appeal would affect his commission was "legitimate" and he would obtain legal opinion on the matter should the appeal proceed.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Justice department to lead state capture inquiry, says Presidency

Justice Raymond Zondo emphasises the gravity of the inquiry and promises rigorous work in line with his terms of reference
National
1 day ago

State-capture inquiry awaits rules from Zuma

Judge Zondo cannot start operations before commission’s terms of reference are gazetted
National
1 day ago

MPs move to shut down public protector’s ‘confusing’ statements

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been told to stop sending mixed messages to the public by questioning the proposed scope of the state-capture ...
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Crunch time for Brian Molefe’s bulky Eskom payout
National
2.
Poor nutrition is stunting intellectual ...
Opinion
3.
MPs urged not to tailor house rules to EFF
National
4.
Cape Town will ensure sewers continue to function
National

Related Articles

Justice department to lead state capture inquiry, says Presidency
National

DA demands that Jacob Zuma release terms of reference for state capture inquiry
National

Cyril Ramaphosa cuts to the chase on state capture inquiry
Features

State capture inquiry should just conclude my probe, says Thuli Madonsela
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.