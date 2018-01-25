Terms for judicial inquiry into state capture include fraud in all organs of state

State capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector and all organs of state, and for which members of the executive — including President Jacob Zuma — are responsible, form part of the much-anticipated terms of reference for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. The inquiry is to be chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The terms of reference, gazetted on Thursday and to be signed by Zuma on Tuesday, are guided by former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, the Constitution, relevant legislation as well as the high court judgment on the review of her report, according to the government gazette.

But they are also broadened to include the illegal awarding of tenders not only to the Gupta family but any other family, corporate or entity.