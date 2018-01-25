Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Terms for judicial inquiry into state capture include fraud in all organs of state

The terms of reference, gazetted on Thursday and to be signed by Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, are guided by former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report

25 January 2018 - 13:12 Natasha Marrian
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, left. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, left. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL

State capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector and all organs of state, and for which members of the executive — including President Jacob Zuma — are responsible, form part of the much-anticipated terms of reference for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. The inquiry is to be chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The terms of reference, gazetted on Thursday and to be signed by Zuma on Tuesday, are guided by former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, the Constitution, relevant legislation as well as the high court judgment on the review of her report, according to the government gazette.

But they are also broadened to include the illegal awarding of tenders not only to the Gupta family but any other family, corporate or entity.

It includes the allegations that the Gupta family had offered former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas a Cabinet post and also the post offered to former MP Vytjie Mentor. It also includes whether any member of the Cabinet had unlawfully sought to intervene in the closure of the controversial Gupta family’s bank accounts.

This was after the Cabinet agreed that a task team should be set up to probe the closures, headed by Gupta-linked Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

The terms of reference includes whether Zuma or any member of the executive was responsible for, or had a role in, the offers of Cabinet posts by the Guptas, and whether appointments were disclosed to the family prior to their being announced.

It includes whether Zuma or any member of the “present or previous” national executive and public officials violated the Constitution by illegally awarding tenders to benefit the Gupta family, “or any other family, individual or corporate entity doing business with government or any organ of state”.

The time period outlined for the probe is 180 days and the terms of reference include a provision that they can be amended or varied “from time to time”.

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma's hour of reckoning approaches and this time he is powerless to stop it

'There is no possible way that Zondo can avoid looking at Zuma’s role in state capture and whether he again violated his oath of office, as he did in ...
Politics
9 hours ago

If Telkom could ring the changes, Eskom can emerge from darkness

Ethical leadership, a phased turnaround strategy and transparency will help rescue power utility from disaster, writes Miriam Altman
Opinion
9 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Still ducking and diving on the Guptas

The ANC has much to answer for in providing cover for the likes of Zuma and Magashule
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Time is running out for Zuma, Son & Co

'Duduzane is in big trouble. I am reliably told he has already hired a top criminal advocate'
Opinion
3 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: After the Guptas come the wheelers and dealers

'Many business people are celebrating the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, not because they have confidence in his leadership but ...
Politics
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s leadership changes gear

Ramaphosa’s leadership team is starting to call the shots
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Who will be the boss of SA after Sunday?

The Ramaphosa camp, if there is such a thing, is saying Zuma can’t survive the weekend. The reason: Eskom is bankrupt
Opinion
7 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Last days of quiet before the political storm

The behind-the-scenes fight over getting Jacob Zuma out of office will soon break into the open, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion
21 days ago

EDITORIAL: The great reckoning arrives — at last

Moves on the NPA, Trillian and McKinsey may be just the tip of the iceberg, but it’s a watershed in accountability that has boosted business ...
Opinion
7 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Zuma is panicking as his cover-up time runs out

'Pretending you're not scared of prison is one thing. Knowing, for sure, that you're a central suspect in a massive criminal conspiracy to steal from ...
Politics
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff: all bets are off for Markus Jooste’s ...
National
2.
Phahlane’s middle-man denies receiving R1m; ...
National
3.
Terms for judicial inquiry into state capture ...
National
4.
Bathabile Dlamini grilled on Sassa’s delay in ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa: 'Cleaning up is going to be a mammoth task'
News

Can Cyril clean up SA?
Features

LUMKILE MONDI: Eskom overhaul is no light-bulb moment for Ramaphosa
Opinion / Columnists

BRONWYN NORTJE: ANC requires long-term vision to secure essential investments
Opinion / Columnists

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma's hour of reckoning approaches and this time he is ...
Politics

Committee MPs want probe to stick to terms of Madonsela
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.