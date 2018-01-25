ANC and Cosatu welcome judicial state-capture inquiry’s broadened terms of reference

He announced the establishment of the commission the day before a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting was held, widely perceived as a move intended to prevent discussions on his possible recall from office.

In his announcement, he indicated he may still appeal the High Court judgment — a move which could have an impact on the work and outcomes of the commission of inquiry.

The terms of reference are guided by former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, the Constitution, relevant legislation, as well as the High Court judgment on the review of her report, according to the government gazette.

However, they are also broadened to include the illegal awarding of tenders — not only to the Gupta family but any other family, corporate or entity.

It includes the allegations that the Gupta family had offered former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas a Cabinet post and also the post offered to former MP Vytjie Mentor. It also includes whether any member of the Cabinet had unlawfully sought to intervene in the closure of the Gupta family’s bank accounts.

This was after the Cabinet agreed that a task team should be set up to probe the closures, headed by Gupta-linked Mineral Resources Minister, Mosebenzi Zwane.

The terms of reference include whether Zuma or any member of the executive was responsible or had a role in the offers of Cabinet posts by the Guptas and whether appointments were disclosed to the family prior to them being announced.

They encompass whether Zuma, or any member of the "present or previous" members of the national executive, or public officials, breached or violated the Constitution by illegally awarding tenders to benefit the Gupta family "or any other family, individual or corporate entity doing business with government or any organ of state".

The time period outlined for the probe is 180 days and the terms of reference include a provision that this can be amended or varied "from time to time".

Union federation Cosatu also welcomed the terms of reference for the commission, but warned that the battle against corruption should not start and end with the inquiry.

"We welcome this long overdue action by the President and we are also happy to note that the terms of reference explicitly state that the commission of inquiry shall be guided by the public protector’s State of Capture report‚ as well as the Constitution and applicable legislation."

"This probe is long overdue and the allegations of a corrupt relationship between President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas had become an albatross threatening to strangle our economy and de-rail our democracy. The looting of our state-owned entities has plunged this country into the worst economic crisis and political gridlock since 1994."