State-capture inquiry’s terms of reference to be released on Thursday

Zuma announced the establishment of the judicial commission of inquiry two weeks ago — its set-up was part of the remedial action contained in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on state capture, released in 2016.

Zuma was ordered to establish the commission by the High Court after losing his bid to have the report set aside. However, Zuma also indicated that he might continue with his appeal of this High Court judgment.

The UDM and the Congress of the People (COPE) indicated on Wednesday that they want Zuma to pay R1m up front before he lodges the appeal, saying they are concerned he would be unable to pay for legal costs should he lose the appeal.

The High Court had also ordered Zuma to personally pay costs in his failed bid to have the state-capture report set aside.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Zondo described allegations of state capture as "very, very serious". He said this went to the "foundations of our constitutional democracy", highlighting offers of ministerial positions by people not constitutionally empowered to do so.

Among these is former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas who publicly admitted — and gave evidence to Madonsela’s probe — that the Gupta family had offered him the post of finance minister before Nhlanhla Nene was fired in December 2015.

Zondo said of serious concern were also board appointments made by those who were not mandated to do so, adding that he was prepared to kick off the commission’s work as soon as the terms of reference were fixed.