National

State-capture inquiry’s terms of reference to be released on Thursday

24 January 2018 - 12:37 Natasha Marrian
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The terms of reference into the judicial commission of inquiry on state capture, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, will be released on Thursday, the Justice Department said.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the department said President Jacob Zuma signed the terms of reference compiled by the department’s legal team on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said the release of the terms of reference will be followed by the gazetting of regulations for the commission, which will empower it to subpoena witnesses as well as give it powers of search and seizure.

The fight against state capture is intensifying with the parliamentary inquiry underway into Eskom, the Asset Forfeiture Unit moving in on Trillian, McKinsey and the controversial Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project. Zondo indicated that the seriousness of the allegations meant that he owed it to the South African people to move quickly.

Zuma announced the establishment of the judicial commission of inquiry two weeks ago — its set-up was part of the remedial action contained in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on state capture, released in 2016.

Zuma was ordered to establish the commission by the High Court after losing his bid to have the report set aside. However, Zuma also indicated that he might continue with his appeal of this High Court judgment.

The UDM and the Congress of the People (COPE) indicated on Wednesday that they want Zuma to pay R1m up front before he lodges the appeal, saying they are concerned he would be unable to pay for legal costs should he lose the appeal.

The High Court had also ordered Zuma to personally pay costs in his failed bid to have the state-capture report set aside.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Zondo described allegations of state capture as "very, very serious". He said this went to the "foundations of our constitutional democracy", highlighting offers of ministerial positions by people not constitutionally empowered to do so.

Among these is former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas who publicly admitted — and gave evidence to Madonsela’s probe — that the Gupta family had offered him the post of finance minister before Nhlanhla Nene was fired in December 2015.

Zondo said of serious concern were also board appointments made by those who were not mandated to do so, adding that he was prepared to kick off the commission’s work as soon as the terms of reference were fixed.

Why shaking up Eskom matters for the economy

On the back of major changes in the top executive layer at the state-owned utility, Sibonelo Radebe asks Jannie Rossouw why it’s necessary
Opinion
4 hours ago

WATCH: What Anoj Singh told the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom

Business Day political writer Linda Ensor talks to Business Day TV about whether Anoj Singh can answer to the accusations levelled against him
Politics
7 hours ago

LETTER: Tackle corruption urgently

The need to strengthen our institutions is not achieved by a process of musical chairs at state-owned enterprises
Opinion
11 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Former Gauteng Health MEC contradicts herself in ...
National
2.
Zille calls out Water and Sanitations Minister ...
National
3.
Former Hawks member withdraws his objection in ...
National
4.
Consumer debt in City of Tshwane more than six ...
National

Related Articles

NPA denies being pressured to get preservation orders against Gupta businesses
National

State-capture inquiry awaits rules from Zuma
National

Singh dodges blame for Tegeta and McKinsey contracts
Companies / Energy

A chance to reverse the decline of SA’s ability to deliver social services
Opinion

Mabuza cancels Davos trip to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.