Matshela Koko says he has been caught in a media crossfire, as he ramps up denials

Eskom’s head of generation, Matshela Koko, was the second senior executive in as many days to protest his innocence in Parliament of any involvement in the state capture of the utility.

Koko appeared on Wednesday before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture being conducted by the public enterprises portfolio committee. He testified about the purchase of Optimum Coal Mine by the Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources from Glencore, the R659m prepayment that Eskom paid to Tegeta for coal supplies and corporate governance at the company.

Koko denied being part of an alleged strategy to use Eskom’s resources to build up Tegeta as a significant coal company, and denied being involved in corruption.

"In any organisation, and possibly more so in an organisation of Eskom’s size, extent and geographical reach, policies and procedures that seek to achieve sound corporate governance can be undermined and circumvented by dishonest and corrupt officials at various levels within the organisation. Such conduct also occurs at Eskom and has, unfortunately, occurred also at senior levels of management within Eskom," Koko told MPs.

"I have, throughout my career, strived to comply and enforce compliance with Eskom’s policies and procedures and have resisted attempts — for example by a previous chairman of the board, Mr Zola Tsotsi — to pursue avenues that do not accord with Eskom’s internal rules. I continue to subscribe to best practice corporate governance," he said.

He criticised what he said were "the many falsehoods and misleading reports published about me that are, on my reading, part of a frenzied campaign calculated to break Eskom and to discredit the government. I have been caught in the crossfire and, arising from the simple magnitude of the campaign, have been unable to defend myself against it. It has all been very, very hurtful."