Koko says testimony by two senior Eskom executives is false

On Wednesday, Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko rejected as false the testimony of two senior executives who said he called them to a meeting in March 2015 at which Gupta-associate Salim Essa was present.

The meeting was meant to discuss the pending suspension of four top Eskom executives, the senior executives had testified.

The denial came in response to questions by Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader in the parliamentary inquiry into state capture being conducted by the Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee.

Suspended head of compliance and legal Suzanne Daniels and Abram Masango, the suspended group executive in the office of the CEO, both claimed that Koko phoned them to call them to a meeting in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg — at which Essa was present — on the eve of the high profile suspensions.