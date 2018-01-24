National

Koko says testimony by two senior Eskom executives is false

Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko, speaking at the parliamentary inquiry into state capture, denies pretty much everything

24 January 2018 - 16:51 Linda Ensor
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
On Wednesday, Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko rejected as false the testimony of two senior executives who said he called them to a meeting in March 2015 at which Gupta-associate Salim Essa was present.

The meeting was meant to discuss the pending suspension of four top Eskom executives, the senior executives had testified.

The denial came in response to questions by Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader in the parliamentary inquiry into state capture being conducted by the Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee.

Suspended head of compliance and legal Suzanne Daniels and Abram Masango, the suspended group executive in the office of the CEO, both claimed that Koko phoned them to call them to a meeting in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg — at which Essa was present — on the eve of the high profile suspensions.

This was just before the suspension of then CEO Tshediso Matona, chief financial officer Tsholofelo Molefe, group executive for capital Dan Marokane, and Koko himself.

Previous testimony by former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi was that he was given these names for suspension by former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni during a meeting at the Durban home of President Jacob Zuma, who later joined the meeting.

Koko has claimed he was suspended because he refused to do Tsotsi’s bidding to act irregularly.

He admitted that he called Daniels to a meeting in Melrose Arch to discuss his pending suspension but denied that Essa was present. He also denied that he called Masango to such a meeting.

Vanara said according to testimony by Masango, Koko told him that he would be appointed in Marokane’s place after Marokane’s suspension. This, in fact, took place with Masango initially being appointed the acting group executive for capital and later permanently to the position.

Masango was suspended in November last year in connection with alleged kickbacks he received from the Kusile project.

Koko also denied that Gupta-owned Sahara Computers had paid for his trip to Dubai in 2016.

