Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says she feels "harassed", after a drone hovered above her house on Tuesday.

She is testifying at hearings under way in Johannesburg that aim to give closure to families who lost loved ones, when 1,700 state psychiatric patients were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped nongovernmental organisations (NGOs). At least 143 mentally ill patients died.

Mahlangu started day two of her testimony saying she was met by crime intelligence operatives at the airport on her arrival from England last week.

"I was welcomed by police at the airport‚ who told me they were from crime intelligence. In my house‚ while I was perusing documents‚ I noted a drone hovering above my home. I do not know why I am being harassed. I came here voluntarily. I am committed to work with government to find closure," Mahlangu said.

"I thought it was important to alert you to developments around me." She said crime intelligence staff at the airport just told her they were sent "by their bosses". She said they did not tell her the reason they were there and she didn’t know how they knew she was on that flight.

In response‚ Judge Dikgang Moseneke assured her of his concern.

The state attorney’s office has been asked to make contact with the police to investigate this.