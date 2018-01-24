Competition watchdog suspends its public advisory service

The Competition Commission will no longer provide advisory opinions to the public. The commission said on Tuesday that it was forced to suspend the public-interest service following the Competition Appeal Court’s ruling against the commission in a controversial case brought by Hosken Consolidated Investment (HCI) in September 2017.

HCI was unhappy with an advisory opinion issued by the commission relating to whether approval had to be sought for the restructuring of its gaming interests. Although these opinions are nonbinding on the parties, after the unfavourable decision by the commission, HCI approached the Competition Tribunal for a declaratory order on the matter.

When the tribunal refused to grant the order, HCI appealed to the Competition Appeal Court. In October 2017, the court ruled that HCI did not have to notify the competition authorities.

The commission has applied for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court. It said the future of the advisory service depended on the Constitution Court’s ruling on the matter.

During the Competition Appeal Court hearing in October 2017, the prospect of parties attempting to short-circuit the commission’s lengthy processes by seeking advisory opinions and then challenging unfavourable ones was raised.

However, HCI’s lawyers said the transaction was so unusual it would not set any precedents and therefore would not open any floodgates.

On Tuesday, the commission said the Competition Appeal Court’s decision "creates a precedent which can be used

by parties to challenge a nonbinding advisory opinion issued by the commission if they do not agree with it".

It said advisory opinions were nonbinding and formed part of its advocacy functions to facilitate compliance with the Competition Act.

Competition lawyers described the decision as regrettable, given the importance companies placed on advisory opinions to provide some clarity in the many grey areas of competition law.

"The advisory service is very useful, not just for well-resourced companies who want some clarity when they’re considering a transaction but also for ordinary citizens who avail of it quite a lot," said a competition lawyer. The facility helped make the competition authorities and competition law more "user friendly", he said.

The contemplated transaction would have seen HCI raise its shareholding in Tsogo Sun from just less than 50% to just more than 50%.

It involved consolidating all HCI’s gaming interests, including those held by Niveus, under Tsogo.

HCI argued that the proposed deal was not notifiable because the commission had granted it approval to acquire a majority stake in Tsogo back in 2014 when it acquired South African Breweries’s stake.

The commission said on Tuesday that in 2014 HCI had indicated the two gaming businesses held under Tsogo and Niveus would not be integrated and as a result there would be no retrenchments.

However, the proposed transaction involved integration, it said.

"It was therefore necessary for the commission to assess whether or not the proposed transaction should be approved subject to any employment conditions," the commission said.

