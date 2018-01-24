The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has set its sights on assets worth R1.6bn belonging to the controversial Gupta family, by executing two preservation orders. One is against the Gupta-linked Trillian in relation to work it did for Eskom.

Phasiwe said information on the Trillian matter in media releases was approved by Singh‚ Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko and Eskom legal boss Suzanne Daniels.

"We got information from Eskom management‚ in particular Mr Singh himself‚ where we basically got information that made mention that we, as Eskom, do not have any dealings with Trillian and, as a result, we could not have made any payments to them."

Singh testified on Tuesday in Parliament that the media releases were sent out without his knowledge.

McKaiser asked Phasiwe: "Would the following be an accurate summary? You reported honestly a lie that you were told by Anoj Singh?"

"Yes‚" Phasiwe replied.

Earlier, he said: "Now we know it’s not the truth‚ but at the time I was given that information and I did not have any‚ I’ll say reason‚ to doubt that what I was getting from management was not correct (sic)."