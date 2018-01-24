National

Anoj Singh lied to MPs at inquiry, Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says

Singh testified on Tuesday that media releases regarding Trillian were sent out without his knowledge, but Eskom spokesperson Phasiwe says this is not true

24 January 2018 - 13:15 Nico Gous
Anoj Singh. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Anoj Singh. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh lied to the parliamentary inquiry into state capture on Tuesday‚ Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Wednesday morning.

Phasiwe made the allegation on the Eusebius McKaiser show on Radio 702.

McKaiser asked Phasiwe about media releases the power utility sent out in which Eskom denied a relationship with the Gupta-linked Trillian.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has set its sights on assets worth R1.6bn belonging to the controversial Gupta family, by executing two preservation orders. One is against the Gupta-linked Trillian in relation to work it did for Eskom.

Phasiwe said information on the Trillian matter in media releases was approved by Singh‚ Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko and Eskom legal boss Suzanne Daniels.

"We got information from Eskom management‚ in particular Mr Singh himself‚ where we basically got information that made mention that we, as Eskom, do not have any dealings with Trillian and, as a result, we could not have made any payments to them."

Singh testified on Tuesday in Parliament that the media releases were sent out without his knowledge.

McKaiser asked Phasiwe: "Would the following be an accurate summary? You reported honestly a lie that you were told by Anoj Singh?"

"Yes‚" Phasiwe replied.

Earlier, he said: "Now we know it’s not the truth‚ but at the time I was given that information and I did not have any‚ I’ll say reason‚ to doubt that what I was getting from management was not correct (sic)."

MPs unimpressed by Anoj Singh’s amnesia over Eskom’s Gupta contracts

Pravin Gordhan says Singh should be declared a delinquent director and charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act
National
7 hours ago

Eskom's Matshela Koko broke strict suspension rules

Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko kept contacting colleagues despite restrictions
Companies
10 hours ago

Anoj Singh denies misleading Brown, says McKinsey was not in question

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has been accused of lying to Parliament but says she was misinformed by Eskom
National
22 hours ago

Anoj Singh says the Reserve Bank has already investigated him

The former Eskom finance director told a parliamentary inquiry into state capture that he has no knowledge of any company registered in his name ...
National
23 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Former Gauteng Health MEC contradicts herself in ...
National
2.
Zille calls out Water and Sanitations Minister ...
National
3.
Former Hawks member withdraws his objection in ...
National
4.
Consumer debt in City of Tshwane more than six ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.