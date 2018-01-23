Minister wants to interfere with SABC board positions, opposition parties say

On Tuesday, Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane came under fire from opposition MPs, who accused her of wanting to interfere in the appointment of executives at the SABC.

The minister appeared before Parliament’s communications portfolio committee to discuss the appointments of executives at the public broadcaster.

It emerged earlier in January that the SABC was set to hire MTN group CEO for corporate affairs Chris Maroleng pending vetting by the State Security Agency, despite claims by the minister that she was not consulted.

The broadcaster has also re-advertised the positions of CEO and chief financial officer. A court order in December required the board to make any permanent or interim appointment of any executive member "only after consultation with the minister of communications".

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the court order had made it clear that the appointment of executives was the sole prerogative of the board. The board was not bound by the minister’s views on proposed candidates, he said.

After reading out a media statement that Kubayi-Ngubane distributed last week, Ndlozi said it was clear that the minister wanted to interfere in the appointment of executives, which would violate the court order.