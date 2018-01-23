Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has forced the transfer of her director-general to the Department of Traditional Affairs following an apparent breakdown in their working relationship.

This emerged on Tuesday in an internal memorandum sent to the department’s staff by Muthambi’s office‚ in which she informs them that Mashwahle Diphofa would be moving to traditional affairs with effect from February 1.

Diphofa had been on extended leave since October. Sources at the department described the leave as "imposed exile" by Muthambi after she refused that Diphofa be allowed to return to work when his annual leave ended in November last year.

Diphofa took the October leave after he and Muthambi clashed over the running and financial management of the department‚ a stand-off that saw the Public Service Commission and the Presidency being forced to intervene.

"You are further notified that the director-general‚ Mr Mashwahle Diphofa‚ with his consent and on the approval of the President‚ has been transferred to the Department of Traditional Affairs.

"The transfer is with effect from February 1 2018‚" reads the memo‚ which was leaked to TimesLIVE.

Muthambi’s spokesperson Joe Makhafola confirmed Diphofa’s transfer. Diphofa could not be immediately be reached for comment.

The same memo also shows that Muthambi has suspended another senior official in the department‚ who is regarded as the custodian of proper public administration.

She’s placed Collete Clark‚ the deputy director-general of policy research and analysis‚ on a precautionary suspension with immediate effect pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. It’s not clear what Clark is being investigated for.

"During this period of precautionary suspension and the conduct of the investigations‚ the official is not permitted to make contact with any of the department’s officials‚ clients‚ stakeholders‚ without the written approval of the acting director-general," the memo says. "Staff members are also not permitted to make contact with the official while on precautionary suspension‚ without the written approval of the acting director-general."

Clark is the latest senior departmental official to be suspended by Muthambi after she suspended others in October last year‚ including chief financial officer Masilo Makhura, after they objected to her "exorbitant spending" on publicity-seeking events such as Izimbizo.

Said an official‚ who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, "What is happening is that she’s suspending long-serving [staff] on trumped up charges so that she can put her own, preferred people in charge‚ that’s the modus operandi."