Zondo‚ who declined to be drawn into whether he would launch a legal challenge or resign if he were unhappy about the terms of reference‚ said the allegations that needed to be investigated were of an “extremely serious nature”.

“The allegations are so serious that they go to the very foundation of our constitution. These include that certain people‚ who had no Constitutional powers‚ offered ministerial posts to certain individuals; that certain people influenced the composition of the boards of state-owned entities in such a way that looting can take place.”

He said he was confident that former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report into state capture would play an important role in setting out the commission’s terms of reference.

“Everything about this commission comes from the former public protector’s report‚ which will be important in terms of fixing the terms of reference. The very appointment of this commission is based on the remedial action of the former public protector. If I have any concerns I will discuss these.”

Zondo dismissed suggestions that he would not get support from the government.

“I have no doubt that I will get the support I need from all ministries and all forms of the government. I don’t believe that there is anyone in government not wanting these allegations to be investigated.”

He said while it would be legitimate for people to be concerned‚ once the terms of reference‚ along with the commission’s regulations‚ were in place‚ the commission would be ready to start its work.

“While I am ready and willing to begin my work‚ if there are any issues arising‚ such as over the terms of reference‚ I will have the necessary legal teams to provide me with a legal opinion on what actions‚ if any‚ we can take to get the commission to start its work.”

Zondo offered no sense of what the commission’s budget would be, and cast doubt on whether the commission would be able to complete its work within the earmarked six months.

“Like many such other inquiries looking into such serious allegations‚ I doubt our work will be completed within this timeframe. What we are in the process of doing now is dealing with the commission’s regulations‚ to be published in the government gazette.

“I have seen a draft of these regulations‚ which will grant powers for the appointment of key personnel such as evidence leaders and investigators.”