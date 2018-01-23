National

Herman Mashaba reads riot act to ‘business forums’ that disrupt city projects

23 January 2018 - 11:48 Staff Writer
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has accused self-styled business groupings of trying to hijack projects by using violence and intimidation to score contracts.

"It has been brought to my attention that organisations presenting themselves as business forums have been targeting construction and service delivery projects within the City of Johannesburg‚ demanding jobs, and using violence and intimidation against appointed contractors to disrupt and shut down construction and/or service delivery sites‚" Mashaba said on Tuesday.

"This is in an attempt to secure economic empowerment for their members. These business forums have displayed aggressive behaviour with the intention of causing disturbances and demanding details of projects."

Mashaba said the "unlawful behaviour" had hampered service delivery by delaying the projects.

"Furthermore‚ workers have been harassed‚ threatened and forced off site‚" he said.

Mashaba said the city conducted its procurement in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act‚ which dictated a supply chain management policy that was fair‚ equitable‚ transparent‚ competitive and cost-effective.

He encouraged business forum members to submit formal tenders or quotations for goods or services advertised and required by the city.

"The city will not tolerate any criminal behaviour by these organisations or anyone who threatens or disrupts the work of those charged to perform work on behalf of the city and our residents‚" Mashaba said.

"To ensure continued service delivery‚ we will not hesitate to seek the assistance of law enforcement agencies such as the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority, who can ensure that offenders face the full might of the law."

