Fried not boiled: how Cape Town restaurants are responding to the water crisis

Pasta and boiled vegetables are disappearing from some menus as restaurants do their bit to save every drop of water in drought-ravaged Cape Town.

Residents and businesses are experimenting with various solutions to cut down their consumption of water as city authorities warn of a looming "day zero" crisis. Many of the city’s restaurants are saving water while still serving the best possible meals to their customers.

Staff at Pane E Vino Food and Wine Bar in Stellenbosch are encouraged to bring their own drinking water from home. "We re-use most of our water. The water we use to cook our spinach is re-used to wash our dishes‚ we use the water we wash our cutlery with for our garden‚" said head of the kitchen Akihirah Erasmus.

"We try to bring our own drinking water from home. We try our best to save water where we can. Pasta is really popular on our menu and it uses a lot of water to make it so we re-use that water for our dishes or the garden."

In Newlands‚ the Vineyard Hotel has discarded pasta from the menus at their restaurants and patrons can no longer order boiled vegetables. Executive chief Carl Van Rooyen said different cooking techniques have been implemented to save water.

"We don’t boil anymore, we steam. We have taken pasta off our dinner menu‚" he said. Water used to wash vegetables was transferred to 200-litre drums and stored for other uses. "No more boiling of anything‚ it is all steaming and frying; deep frying and shallow frying."