Bathabile Dlamini caught in a contradiction at Sassa inquiry

23 January 2018 - 12:00 Genevieve Quintal
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has contradicted herself during an inquiry into why she should not be held personally liable for the Sassa fiasco.

On the first day of the inquiry, Dlamini said no one had ever raised concerns about the controversial work streams.

But on Tuesday she admitted to receiving a letter from Thokozani Magwaza, who was CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) at the time, in which he raised issues.

Advocate Geoff Budlender asked Dlamini again whether it was ever brought to her attention that there was disquiet over the work streams.

Dlamini kept evading the question, saying she wanted to see Magwaza’s submission.

The question was repeated at least six times before Judge Bernard Ngoepe, who is leading the inquiry, had to step in again and ask Dlamini to answer the question.

However, she still refused.

"This is no sign of disrespect but my request is to see the submission made by Mr Magwaza," said Dlamini, speaking through her interpreter.

Budlender pointed out once again that Dlamini had admitted to receiving the letter.

Earlier in the day Dlamini was also evading questions on whether the work streams reported directly to her.

Budlender said in a number of documents that they were referred to as the minister’s work streams and not Sassa’s.

Three senior former officials — Magwaza; former social development director-general Zane Dangor; and former adviser to the minister Sipho Shezi — said the work streams did report to Dlamini, which she denied.

Budlender questioned why three senior officials would lie to the inquiry.

