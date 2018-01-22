Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says the "collective" made the decision to close Life Esidimeni homes‚ saying the government did not make decisions individually.

Mahlangu‚ who began her testimony in the arbitration hearing on Monday‚ has laid the responsibility for the tragedy that led to the deaths of at least 143 mentally ill patients, on her former head of department‚ Barney Selebano‚ and former director of mental health Makgabo Manamela.

She said her managers had assured her that nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) — reconditioned hospitals — would be ready for the 1‚700 patients after the Life Esidimeni contract ended.

She said she "trusted" her team, including Selebano and Manamela: "I had no reason to doubt them."

Speaking of the decision to close down the Life Esidimeni homes and move patients, she said: "To say it was Qedani Mahlangu’s [decision] is not true. I met with the premier’s budget committee."

She said Gauteng premier David Makhura knew about the decision to close down the homes as part of wide ranging cost-cutting measures.