Qedani Mahlangu blames two managers for deaths of psychiatric patients
But former director of mental health Makgabo Manamela told the Life Esidimeni hearing that she was afraid of former Gauteng health MEC Mahlangu
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says the "collective" made the decision to close Life Esidimeni homes‚ saying the government did not make decisions individually.
Mahlangu‚ who began her testimony in the arbitration hearing on Monday‚ has laid the responsibility for the tragedy that led to the deaths of at least 143 mentally ill patients, on her former head of department‚ Barney Selebano‚ and former director of mental health Makgabo Manamela.
She said her managers had assured her that nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) — reconditioned hospitals — would be ready for the 1‚700 patients after the Life Esidimeni contract ended.
She said she "trusted" her team, including Selebano and Manamela: "I had no reason to doubt them."
Speaking of the decision to close down the Life Esidimeni homes and move patients, she said: "To say it was Qedani Mahlangu’s [decision] is not true. I met with the premier’s budget committee."
She said Gauteng premier David Makhura knew about the decision to close down the homes as part of wide ranging cost-cutting measures.
"Government decisions are not made by individuals."
She also said Manamela did not tell her that NGOs were struggling to feed patients, and she learnt about this in July 2016 from the media.
Mahlangu said: "Nobody alerted me that no one had food. We got to know about that through the media. I wasn’t aware."
She said that information was brought to Manamela’s attention but she claimed it was kept from her. "I considered myself very accessible to anyone who had issues."
However‚ Manamela had testified she was afraid of Mahlangu. The health ombudsman suggested in his report that juniors were too afraid of their superiors to do the right thing.
Hearing Judge Dikgang Moseneke repeatedly questioned Mahlangu on her testimony, saying both Selebano and Manamela has testified that Mahlangu forced them to go ahead with the project.
"They both say you instructed them to proceed with the marathon project for better or worse. You are the one who instructed them. [But] you say you know nothing‚ they didn’t tell you anything."
Mahlangu gave long‚ confusing answers but eventually said: "They provided me with inaccurate reports."
She said her juniors told her there were NGOs available to house patients, and the department of infrastructure would be able to fix vacant buildings to take some of the 1‚700 patients.
"I will never turn a blind eye if it is going to harm a patient. I did not know there would be difficulties."
She also blamed cost cutting for the project‚ saying there was major financial pressure on the Gauteng health department: "You rob Peter to pay Paul‚ at any point in time."
She said the department had many unbudgeted costs and she admitted it did not budget for the huge number of negligence cases that the department loses, which cost millions. She also said 50% of women who had their babies at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital were foreigners and thus not budgeted for.
