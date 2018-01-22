D-day for Dlamini as Sassa inquiry gets under way

The Constitutional Court-mandated inquiry into whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the crisis at Sassa gets under way on Monday.

The inquiry follows a Constitutional Court order that Dlamini be joined to the court matter, which was brought by the Centre of Applied Legal Studies on behalf of the Black Sash, in her personal capacity.

It is understood the inquiry will start with former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza’s affidavit.

In an affidavit to the court last year, Magwaza accused Dlamini of lying about her involvement and about the so-called workstreams.

The Constitutional Court ordered in March 2017 that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) continue to pay grants for 12 months, after it was found Sassa could not take over distribution despite previously saying it could.

In her affidavit, Dlamini blamed the Sassa fiasco on the agency’s officials, specifically Magwaza.

This week’s inquiry will be led by Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

The Black Sash said the inquiry would look into: whether Dlamini sought the appointment of individuals to lead the "workstreams" to report directly to her; details of the appointments; and why she did not disclose this information to the court.

Talks are under way between the Treasury, Sassa and the banks on the development of a low-cost banking solution for social grant beneficiaries.

Acting Sassa CEO Pearl Bhengu told the court earlier in January that it would be necessary for Sassa to approach the court for a six-month extension of the suspension of the invalidity of Sassa’s contract with CPS until end-September.

The suspension terminates at the end of March.

The panel of experts appointed by the Constitutional Court conceded that such a six-month extension of the invalid contract might be necessary.

"Black Sash and CALS remain concerned about the integrity of the grant payment system and the 17-million it assists," the organisation said.