Bathabile Dlamini says her appointing work streams to administer social grants does not undermine Sassa

On Monday, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said that to her knowledge the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) workstreams did not undermine or interfere with the work of the agency.

She told an inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for the social grants fiasco, that had she been made aware of this, she would have called a high level meeting to find out what was going on.

The controversial Sassa workstreams were installed by Dlamini to formulate a plan for the agency to take over the payment of grants in 2017.

However, it was alleged that their work was done parallel to Sassa’s core functions and appeared to usurp the agency’s roles and responsibilities.

Dlamini denied this while testifying at the inquiry at the chief justice’s office in Midrand, saying that it was important to "ensure there was a healthy working relationship" between the Sassa executive and the workstreams.

She said she was not aware that the executive was opposed to the workstreams.

Dlamini was answering questions by her legal representative, Ishmael Semenya, and going through the sequence of events that led to Sassa having to extend its contract with CPS, and the role of the workstreams.

Dlamini testified in Zulu and asked to have an interpreter.

In an affidavit to the Constitutional Court, former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza alleged that Dlamini had derailed the agency’s plans to take over the administering of social grants, and of wanting to purposefully extend the contract with CPS, which the court had already found to be illegal.

At the inquiry, Dlamini said she had no interest in having CPS keep the contract.