ZUMA INVESTIGATION
Abrahams denies delaying charges against Zuma
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has denied he is dragging his heels in reinstating corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma.
This was contained in an affidavit submitted by Abrahams on behalf of himself and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to the Constitutional Court.
They are appealing against a decision by the High Court in Pretoria that reviewed and set aside Abrahams’s appointment.
The high court also found that Zuma had too great a conflict of interest to appoint a new NPA head and directed that this should be done by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zuma has lodged notice of his intention to appeal against the ruling, arguing that SA cannot have two presidents at the same time.
This comes as the ANC national executive committee was discussing the removal of Zuma as state president.
Zuma has been given an extension until January 31 to make fresh representations to the NPA, giving reasons why he should not face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
The extension was granted by Abrahams last year after Zuma’s lawyers had written to Abrahams indicating that they would be unable to make the November 30 cut-off date.
The NPA and Abrahams have been accused of protecting Zuma. For the past decade, the NPA has been seen as a politically captured institution and has been accused of bias.
In his affidavit submitted to the court on Friday, Abrahams went through the sequence of events and the correspondence between him and Zuma’s lawyers on the issue of the corruption charges.
He also went through the factors he considered before granting the extension.
Attached to the affidavit was a letter from Abrahams to Zuma lawyer Michael Hulley, dated December 7, in which the head of the NPA said he had been informed by the acting Hawks chief that all 218 people who had been on the witness list before the charges were withdrawn in 2009 had been located and were available to testify.
Abrahams said it could "hardly be contended that I have dragged my heels" and "any suggestion that my conduct compromised my independence is without foundation".
