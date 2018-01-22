Abrahams denies delaying charges against Zuma

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has denied he is dragging his heels in reinstating corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma.

This was contained in an affidavit submitted by Abrahams on behalf of himself and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to the Constitutional Court.

They are appealing against a decision by the High Court in Pretoria that reviewed and set aside Abrahams’s appointment.

The high court also found that Zuma had too great a conflict of interest to appoint a new NPA head and directed that this should be done by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma has lodged notice of his intention to appeal against the ruling, arguing that SA cannot have two presidents at the same time.