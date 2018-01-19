Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

TWO CENTRES OF POWER

Zuma in fightback over power to appoint prosecutions head

19 January 2018 - 06:15 Natasha Marrian
Who is in charge?: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was instructed to appoint a new prosecutions chief. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Who is in charge?: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was instructed to appoint a new prosecutions chief. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The country cannot have two presidents at the same time, with both exercising presidential powers, according to President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma hit out at the high court in a notice to appeal against a December judgment that instructed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) because Zuma himself was conflicted.

The complaint about two presidents was contained in the notice of appeal filed in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

Ironically, the appeal came as the ANC’s national executive committee was locked in a meeting likely to discuss Zuma’s future as state president after Ramaphosa won the party presidency in December.

Zuma is meant to submit fresh representations to the NPA by January 31 on why he should not face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the arms deal after he conceded in the Supreme Court of Appeal that the 2009 decision to drop the charges against him was irrational.

The court erred in law in holding [it] to be constitutionally permissible to have two presidents in the country at the same time and both exercising constitutional powers
Jacob Zuma's notice

The High Court in Pretoria in December ruled that Zuma was too conflicted to appoint the NDPP and that it had to be done by Ramaphosa. The judgment also set aside Shaun Abrahams’ appointment as prosecutions chief by Zuma.

The NPA lodged its own appeal against the judgment. Abrahams was widely seen to be protecting Zuma and doing his bidding. The case was brought by Corruption Watch, Freedom Under Law and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, which moved to annul the golden handshake given to Mxolisi Nxasana by Zuma. Nxasana’s removal paved the way for Abrahams’ appointment.

The judgment held that as long as Zuma was in office, the deputy president would be responsible for decisions relating to the appointment, suspension or removal of the NDPP.

In his two-page notice of appeal to the Constitutional Court, Zuma argues that the high court erred in law by finding that he was unable to perform his powers as president to appoint the prosecutions chief but at the same time able to perform his other functions.

"The court erred in law in holding [it] to be constitutionally permissible to have two presidents in the country at the same time and both exercising constitutional powers," the state attorney representing Zuma said in the notice.

In an interview with eNCA at the weekend, Ramaphosa said the December court ruling had not yet been discussed with Zuma and the party and
that he believed it "requires a simple discussion".

MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za

Shaun Abrahams to give notice on Zuma's prosecution decision

Two weeks’ notice will give Casac time to seek relief should  the NPA boss plan to drop charges against Zuma
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: The great reckoning arrives — at last

Moves on the NPA, Trillian and McKinsey may be just the tip of the iceberg, but it’s a watershed in accountability that has boosted business ...
Opinion
1 day ago

President Jacob Zuma, our arch-Machiavellian

Yunus Momoniat offers a rough guide to the political developments, scandals and contours of state capture in Zuma’s second term
Opinion
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
NUM branch chairman dies after being shot at ...
National / Labour
2.
Now you can read Business Day’s premium writers ...
National
3.
ANALYSIS: Panyaza Lesufi ignored the Constitution ...
National / Education
4.
Former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope dies
National

Related Articles

Shaun Abrahams to give notice on Zuma's prosecution decision
National

PETER BRUCE: Last days of quiet before the political storm
Opinion / Columnists

President Jacob Zuma, our arch-Machiavellian
Opinion

Constitutional Court tells Shaun Abrahams not to make decision on Zuma ...
National

Ramaphosa narrows sights on Zuma and Abrahams
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.