Zuma in fightback over power to appoint prosecutions head

The country cannot have two presidents at the same time, with both exercising presidential powers, according to President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma hit out at the high court in a notice to appeal against a December judgment that instructed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) because Zuma himself was conflicted.

The complaint about two presidents was contained in the notice of appeal filed in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

Ironically, the appeal came as the ANC’s national executive committee was locked in a meeting likely to discuss Zuma’s future as state president after Ramaphosa won the party presidency in December.

Zuma is meant to submit fresh representations to the NPA by January 31 on why he should not face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the arms deal after he conceded in the Supreme Court of Appeal that the 2009 decision to drop the charges against him was irrational.