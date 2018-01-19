The council has also appointed Bowman Gilfillan to investigate allegations against Whitehead leveled by ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe‚ who claimed in November that she was involved in unfairly giving an advantage to Chinese company BYD to secure a tender for electric MyCiTi buses.

Hadebe told the transport and urban development committee that council officials met BYD representatives in China and in Whitehead’s boardroom before the tender was advertised. He also claimed the company wrote the specifications for the tender.

The fresh Bowman Gilfillan probe will also examine allegations against Whitehead leveled by Mike Evans‚ a partner at law firm Webber Wentzel. Evans claims to have sufficient evidence to criminally charge Whitehead and to hold her personally responsible for misspent money.

He blew the whistle on the transport chief in a November WhatsApp message to her political boss‚ mayoral committee member Brett Herron. The message said: "I’m concerned that you could suffer damage if you and your colleagues do not initiate, very soon, a full inquiry into MW‚ probably with a suspension."

"Things are starting to emerge and you and your colleagues run the risk of being dragged down with her if you do not act," the message went on. "The Sunday Times has gathered evidence against her which may run on Sunday. I have far more evidence of the fruitless and wasteful expenditure for which she’s been responsible running into literally millions of rand and for which she should be personally and criminally responsible. I am happy to present that to an inquiry."

The third investigation involving Whitehead involves the theft of up to R43m from the MyCiTi service. Auditors PwC pointed out weaknesses in financial controls in the MyCiTi fare system in a December 2014 report to Whitehead‚ and at least 22 cashiers have since been fired.

Steps to halt the thefts were implemented as recently as December 1‚ when a new cash reconciliation system was introduced.

PwC has been investigating the scale of the thefts but has struggled because of anomalies in data. The council resolved on Friday that the firm’s reports must be tabled at its next meeting‚ which is scheduled for January 31.