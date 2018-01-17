Neels Blom Columnist
Transnet locomotive sets collide in Ermelo, causing minor injuries

17 January 2018 - 12:42 Neels Blom
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Four people sustained minor injuries early on Wednesday when two locomotive sets operated by Transnet collided in a railway yard in Ermelo Mpumalanga, Transnet said.

The collision comes after two people died and 200 were injured in a collision on January 9 between two Metrorail trains — operated by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) — at the Geldenhuis station near Germiston, Gauteng.

On January 4, 19 people were killed and 254 were injured when a Shosholoza Meyl passenger train en route from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg collided with a heavy vehicle at a level crossing near Kroonstad in the Free State.

The injured people in the Ermelo collision were crew members, two drivers and two assistants, said Transnet Freight Rail senior corporate affairs manager Mike Asefovitz. Two people have been discharged from hospital while two remain for examination and observation, he said, adding that the Railway Safety Regulator has been notified.

