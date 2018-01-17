PIC chairperson should be appointed by Cabinet, says the DA

The chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages about R1.9-trillion in assets on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and other statutory funds, should be appointed by Cabinet on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

This is proposed by DA finance spokesman David Maynier in a private member’s bill — the Public Investment Corporation Amendment Draft Bill — which he has submitted to the speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, for introduction into the house.

Maynier observes in his notes to the draft bill that the PIC is one of the cornerstones of the South African economy and its good governance is a priority. The draft bill aims to enhance its governance, introduce checks and balances in its management structures, and increase transparency.

In terms of the bill, the chairperson of the PIC — currently appointed by the Finance Minister — would be appointed by the minister on the recommendation of the National Assembly. The 10 non-executive members of the board appointed by the minister must, in terms of the bill, include one representative of Treasury, each major depositor of the PIC (such as the GEPF and the Compensation Fund) and a registered trade union that represents the majority of GEPF members.

To ensure greater transparency, all directives issued by the minister to the PIC will have to be tabled in the National Assembly and published on the PIC website.

The draft bill, if enacted, would also require the PIC to disclose all its investments — both listed and unlisted — on an annual basis by way of a report to be tabled in the National Assembly and on the PIC website.

"Although particulars of unlisted investments were disclosed for the first time in 2016-17, there is no existing legislative requirement to do so," Maynier said. "This requirement would contribute to transparency and investor confidence."

The bill would also require the PIC to include a list of all requests to the minister for the year in respect of significant transactions requiring ministerial approval, in its annual report. These transactions would probably include the acquisition or disposal of major assets, or the entering into of major agreements with private sub-contractors for investments.

Parliamentary input would also be required for all draft regulations the minister proposes before they are made final.