City of Joburg gets strict about controlling budget expenditure

17 January 2018 - 14:19 Penwell Dlamini
Managers across City of Johannesburg units have been instructed to take serious measures to ensure their expenditure is within budget and that money does not go back to National Treasury at the end of the financial year.

An internal memo seen by TimesLIVE, which was issued this week by Kiran Ramkissoon‚ deputy director, creditors and payroll‚ directed finance managers in Joburg what to do as the city tries to keep its finances in order.

The memo flows from an instruction from the city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni to reduce expenditure in line with the actual revenue performance. "Please note, as per the instruction 2(c)‚ where no current commitment exists on line items identified through the expenditure review process‚ no further expenditure should be incurred on these line items for the remainder of the year‚" the memorandum read.

It then listed the line items‚ which include engagement of consultants; travel and subsistence; domestic hotel accommodation; vehicle hire; credit cards; catering; advertising; events; sponsorships; conferences; office furnishing; printing and stationary; purchasing of newspapers and magazines; and security measures.

"Any orders dated after January 15 2018 for items listed on the attached communication will not be paid by merchant payments and will be returned to the departments," the memo read. "If an order dated after January 15 2018 for items listed on the attached communication needs to be paid, [it] must be approved by the city manager‚"

Lukhwareni instructed directors in various departments to reduce expenditure to enable the city to reach its budgeted surplus. "The city has always budgeted for cash-backed surpluses to augment grant and loan funding for capex. Failure to generate planned surpluses negatively impacts on the city’s ability to fund capex."

He added that the city had noted a number of projects have either not taken off or are significantly behind projected implementation plans, and instructed that spending is to be focused on ensuring grants are optimally spent; no money is to be rolled over or sent back to National Treasury at year end; and that projects for which no proof of commitment can be provided in the form of a letter prior to December 31‚ is to be deferred to future budget cycles.

Lukhwareni said: "Budget submission should project spending that is practical and supported by a cash-flow plan within the remainder of the current financial year."

