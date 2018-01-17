National

BusinessLIVE writer Gareth van Onselen appointed to senior IRR role

17 January 2018 - 14:12 Staff Writer
Gareth van Onselen. File Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
The South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has appointed BusinessLIVE political columnist Gareth van Onselen as its head of politics and governance.

Van Onselen said his new responsibilities would limit him to writing one column a week for BusinessLIVE, which will be published every Wednesday beginning next week.

The IRR said in a media release on Wednesday that Van Onselen would be responsible for political analysis and communicating the institute’s position on current affairs.

"Van Onselen studied at [the University of the Witwatersrand], obtaining a master’s degree in sociology before entering the world of politics. For the next 12 years he worked for the DA in various different capacities, most of which involved communications and political analysis," the IRR said.

