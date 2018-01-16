On Tuesday, speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete bid an emotional farewell to her former husband‚ the late poet laureate Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile at his special official funeral service in Johannesburg.

Mbete‚ who also attended a memorial service last week‚ married the then exiled poet Kgositsile in 1979. The couple had two children together.

Kgositsile died in Johannesburg on January 3 at 79 after a short illness. The people’s poet is survived by his wife‚ Baby Dorcas Kgositsile‚ seven children and several grandchildren.

The funeral was attended by politicians‚ poets‚ musicians and many other contributors to arts and culture. Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a eulogy.