Ramaphosa moves to assuage land grab fears

South Africans should not be nervous about the ANC’s decision to seek land expropriation without compensation, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

"Land is a very broad, as well as a complex, issue and it has to be handled very delicately because around land there is quite a lot of emotion," Ramaphosa said in an interview with eNCA.

"We will have a workshop or a conference on land and look at all its various aspects and beyond that we will come up with a clear policy, or direction on how this will be handled."

The ANC decided at its conference in December that it would propose amendments to the constitution to seize land without compensation to speed up the process of giving black people more land that they were stripped of during white rule.