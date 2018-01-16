National

Embassy reassures SA that US still respects us, despite Trump’s latest insults

In meeting with the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, US officials say the country remains dedicated to its African partners

16 January 2018 - 08:50 Matthew Savides
President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

The US has stressed that it "deeply respects" SA and the rest of the continent‚ despite controversial comments attributed to President Donald Trump about African countries‚ officials said.

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) said on Monday that it had met counterparts at the US embassy and the US charge d’affaires to "express SA’s concerns with regard to the reports about statements that were allegedly made by President Donald Trump with regard to Africa and certain other countries".

Department spokesman Clayson Monyela said in a statement that both countries noted in Monday’s meeting, which coincidentally fell on Martin Luther King Day in the US, that Africa and the African diaspora had contributed significantly to the US.

"The US embassy and the US charge d’affaires responded to the concerns of SA by stating that ‘there has been no change in the US’s dedication to our partners across the continent’ and that ‘the US deeply respects the people of Africa and the people of SA‚ and values its partnerships with them’," said Monyela.

He said US embassy officials also responded to concerns about Trump’s comments by saying: "The US deeply respects the people of Africa and the people of SA‚ and values its partnerships with them."

The statement echoes remarks made on the embassy’s Twitter account on Friday.

"The US deeply respects the people of #Africa & values partnerships w/ them. There has been no change in our dedication to partners & friends across the continent. We remain committed to working together to realise the promise of a more prosperous 21st century Africa‚" the embassy tweeted.

Trump drew widespread criticism last week after he reportedly referred to African countries as "shithole" countries.

Amid the fire and fury lies the real trouble with the Trump presidency

Three books paint bleak picture of what’s happening in the White House
Life
4 hours ago

‘I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed,’ Trump tells reporters

A immigration deal has collapsed in acrimony after the US president’s shocking slurs about African countries and Haiti
World
21 hours ago

TIM COHEN: Why we vote for idiots — and how not to

Donald Trump’s degrading, racist outburst wipes out Obama’s carefully nurtured global legacy
Opinion
1 day ago

Pretoria summons American diplomat after Trump slur

US President Trump is said to have referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as ‘sh**hole countries’
National
1 day ago

Africans outraged over ‘racist’ Trump remarks

Ambassadors unanimously agreed the resolution after an emergency session to weigh Trump’s remarks
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
The price of snail mail set to rise
National
2.
Embassy reassures SA that US still respects us, ...
National
3.
Meet the Eastern Cape schools the province ...
National / Education
4.
Net tightens on Gupta-linked Trillian
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.