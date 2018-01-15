NPA about to pounce on Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey

Saftu spokesman Patrick Craven said the federation was "concerned that the order took one whole month to execute after being granted by Judge [John] Murphy on 15 December 2017. We call on the curator to move with all due speed now."

Questions were also asked about why the Asset Forfeiture Unit had prioritised McKinsey when the company had already given an undertaking that it will pay back the R1bn it earned in fees from Eskom in the absence of a valid contract approved by the Treasury. Trillian received about R500m from Eskom, delivering little in the way of services in return and it has not agreed to pay back the money.

In terms of the law, assets can be frozen pending the successful prosecution on criminal charges or the successful application to court for the assets to be forfeited to the state on the basis that they are the proceeds of a crime.

The application for an order for the forfeiture of assets — argued on the basis of a balance of probabilities — can be undertaken separately from the criminal case, which can take many years to finalise. The NPA has 90 days after the receipt of a preservation order to apply for a forfeiture order.

Craven said Saftu was "outraged that the NPA and Hawks have still made no progress with the criminal prosecutions. The Asset Forfeiture Unit team has only been on board since late 2017. However, the NPA and Hawks already knew since late 2016 that Trillian was involved in theft, fraud and corruption.

"With the investigatory tools at the NPA’s disposal, Salim Essa [a Gupta associate involved with Trillian], Eric Wood [Trillian CEO] and the Guptas could long ago have been put in the dock.

"It is well known that Shaun Abrahams has been blocking this event."

He continued: "The order granted against McKinsey and Trillian is the result of constant pressure by Saftu and the good work of honest Asset Forfeiture Unit lawyers and investigators. It is the beginning of the closing of the net. But it is not evidence of Shaun Abrahams’s work. It occurred despite him. The time has come for him to leave the NPA in the hands of dedicated and uncaptured souls."

Saftu laid charges against Trillian and its shareholders in October and has engaged with the Asset Forfeiture Unit through its lawyers to get the asset preservation order obtained and implemented, Craven said.

