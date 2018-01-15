National

Chris Maroleng named as Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s replacement at SABC

15 January 2018 - 11:28 Robert Laing
Chris Maroleng. Picture: FACEBOOK
A Sunday World story that Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s replacement as SABC chief operating officer is MTN corporate affairs executive Chris Maroleng has been confirmed by congratulatory tweets from his current boss among others.

MTN CEO Rob Shuter tweeted: "Congrats Chris on the SABC job do us proud!"

Talk show host Redi Thlabi tweeted: "Smart, talented, hard working and just a basically great guy. I hope he succeeds and wish him well."

"The former e.tv current affairs anchor — popularly known for his ‘don’t touch me on my studio’ rebuke of former AWB secretary-general André Visagie during a heated 2010 studio debate — will start his new job next month," Sunday World reported.

