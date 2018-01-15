Chris Maroleng named as Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s replacement at SABC
A Sunday World story that Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s replacement as SABC chief operating officer is MTN corporate affairs executive Chris Maroleng has been confirmed by congratulatory tweets from his current boss among others.
MTN CEO Rob Shuter tweeted: "Congrats Chris on the SABC job do us proud!"
@ChrisMaroleng Congrats Chris on the SABC job do us proud!— Rob Shuter (@ShuterRob) January 14, 2018
Talk show host Redi Thlabi tweeted: "Smart, talented, hard working and just a basically great guy. I hope he succeeds and wish him well."
Smart, talented, hard working and just a basically great guy. I hope he succeeds and wish him well. https://t.co/YT9FqWawbz— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) January 14, 2018
"The former e.tv current affairs anchor — popularly known for his ‘don’t touch me on my studio’ rebuke of former AWB secretary-general André Visagie during a heated 2010 studio debate — will start his new job next month," Sunday World reported.
