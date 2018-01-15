In order to implement his priority tasks‚ such as dealing with state capture and stabilising the economy‚ it is necessary that Ramaphosa gets going straight away. With the ANC also in danger of losing its majority in 2019’s election because of the damage done under Zuma‚ the party will need to provide evidence to the electorate on the campaign trail that change is under way.

It would be also cumbersome for Ramaphosa‚ as leader of the ANC and deputy president of the country‚ to give instructions to a placeholder president who would be his junior politically but superior in government.

Many people are comparing Zuma’s removal to what happened with former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008. However, the circumstances are different now.

Zuma was not an MP when Mbeki was recalled and therefore would have needed to be sworn in to take the job.

He was also an accused person at the time after the former Scorpions unit served him with an indictment on racketeering‚ money laundering‚ corruption and fraud charges a few days after he was elected ANC president in Polokwane in December 2007.

Then ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe was an MP as well as a minister in Mbeki’s government so the national executive committee (NEC) decided it was best for him to step in as president. Motlanthe abided by the ANC’s decision that he should be president for nine months and agreed to make way for Zuma in 2009.

The acting NPA head at the time Mokotedi Mpshe withdrew the charges against Zuma a month before the 2009 elections‚ thus allowing him to become president.

The situation is different now. With Ramaphosa already in parliament and the presidency‚ there can be a smooth handover of power.

The ANC will discuss the issue of "leadership transition" at an NEC meeting on Thursday and Friday‚ several NEC members have confirmed.