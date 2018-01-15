National

ANALYSIS: If Jacob Zuma is removed, will Cyril Ramaphosa take over?

It would be cumbersome for Ramaphosa‚ as ANC leader and deputy president of SA‚ to give instruction to a placeholder president who would be his junior politically but superior in government, writes Ranjeni Munusamy

15 January 2018 - 15:26 Ranjeni Munusamy
ANC president Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa during the 54th ANC elective conference taking place at Nasrec on December 16 2017. File picture: MASI LOSI
ANC president Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa during the 54th ANC elective conference taking place at Nasrec on December 16 2017. File picture: MASI LOSI

Who will be SA’s next president? With Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa giving a clear indication in television interviews on Sunday that the ANC was about to confront the issue of President Jacob Zuma’s future‚ the question arose of who would be the new Number One.

There is speculation that Ramaphosa might not immediately replace Zuma because it could affect his ability to serve two terms as president if he stepped in before the 2019 elections.

The South African Constitution has a two-term limit for the presidency.

This speculation is, however, unfounded as the Constitution has a specific clause on such an eventuality.

"No person may hold office as president for more than two terms‚ but when a person is elected to fill a vacancy in the office of president‚ the period between that election and the next election of a president is not regarded as a term." Ramaphosa is therefore free to become president immediately once Zuma is removed.

In order to implement his priority tasks‚ such as dealing with state capture and stabilising the economy‚ it is necessary that Ramaphosa gets going straight away. With the ANC also in danger of losing its majority in 2019’s election because of the damage done under Zuma‚ the party will need to provide evidence to the electorate on the campaign trail that change is under way.

It would be also cumbersome for Ramaphosa‚ as leader of the ANC and deputy president of the country‚ to give instructions to a placeholder president who would be his junior politically but superior in government.

Many people are comparing Zuma’s removal to what happened with former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008. However, the circumstances are different now.

Zuma was not an MP when Mbeki was recalled and therefore would have needed to be sworn in to take the job.

He was also an accused person at the time after the former Scorpions unit served him with an indictment on racketeering‚ money laundering‚ corruption and fraud charges a few days after he was elected ANC president in Polokwane in December 2007.

Then ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe was an MP as well as a minister in Mbeki’s government so the national executive committee (NEC) decided it was best for him to step in as president. Motlanthe abided by the ANC’s decision that he should be president for nine months and agreed to make way for Zuma in 2009.

The acting NPA head at the time Mokotedi Mpshe withdrew the charges against Zuma a month before the 2009 elections‚ thus allowing him to become president.

The situation is different now. With Ramaphosa already in parliament and the presidency‚ there can be a smooth handover of power.

The ANC will discuss the issue of "leadership transition" at an NEC meeting on Thursday and Friday‚ several NEC members have confirmed.

Ramaphosa signals Zuma’s departure

NEC members say a recall is to be discussed on Thursday, as the top 6 prepares to meet Finance Minister Gigaba on funding of higher education
Politics
11 hours ago

Ramaphosa asked the NEC — at its inaugural meeting in East London last week — to hold over the discussion. An increasing number of NEC members‚ including some in the Zuma camp‚ believe the matter needs to be dealt with to begin the ANC’s recovery process.

In an interview with eNCA on Sunday‚ Ramaphosa gave strong indications that the "delicate" matter was coming up for discussion, but cautioned that Zuma should not be humiliated.

"Whatever we do‚ we need to deal with this matter with the level of maturity it requires‚ with the proper decorum‚" he said. "And I would say we should never do it in a way that is going to humiliate President Zuma. We should never do it in a way that is going to divide the nation‚" he added.

Although a decision to remove Zuma could be taken at the NEC meeting this week‚ his departure might not be immediate. Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos‚ Switzerland next week, so it might be rather bizarre for him to become president and immediately leave the country.

If Zuma agrees to resign‚ the transition could occur over the next few weeks.

In his speech at the ANC rally in East London on Saturday‚ Ramaphosa identified the fight to tackle state capture and corruption as priority tasks and flagged a shake-up in the higher echelons of government‚ particularly in the security and prosecution services. So it appears "President Ramaphosa" is on his mark and ready to go.

Cyril Ramaphosa: laying down the party line

The ANC president’s January 8 statement will be watched closely for clues on where the balance of forces lies within the NEC
Features
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: The opposition gives a belated gift to Cyril

But leadership battles in the DA and strategic bungling in the EFF mean the ANC could probably win next year’s election with anyone in charge
Opinion
3 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Malema's desperation is showing as his Zuma target disappears

'Nothing in this free and open democracy gives the EFF the right to behave as it did on Saturday. Only political desperation warrants their actions'
Politics
4 hours ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: After 2017's crazy ride, let's hope for a year of stability

I say  Happy New Year to everyone I meet until January 15, which my dad used to say was the cut off point. In the middle of January, he’d say, the ...
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa's 'friends' are behind him, but for how long?

While they appeared to be happy to play second fiddle to Ramaphosa in the past week's public appearances, it is what they do behind the scenes that ...
Politics
9 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: ANC’s difficult task is to add flesh to the bones of its decisions

Jacob Zuma understands unimplemented conference resolutions are a tool just waiting to be used
Opinion
11 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Dying horse’s last kicks can still do harm

Zuma’s appointment of a commission of inquiry into state capture has been widely hailed, but it is no more than political dribbling
Opinion
3 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa wrong to focus on rural land

The redistribution strategy has lacked urgency, and most of the 8% of land transferred has not resulted in viable black-owned farms, writes Anthony ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
After havoc at Unisa’s Sunnyside campus, ...
National / Education
2.
Double tragedy as deputy minister loses sister in ...
National / Health
3.
ANALYSIS: If Jacob Zuma is removed, will Cyril ...
National
4.
City of Cape Town manager resigns in De Lille ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.