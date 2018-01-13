There is much to learn from the ANC, says Kenyatta

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta says there is a lot to learn from the ANC, as it has managed to keep itself together for 106 years.

Kenyatta addressed the media together with newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa after the two men met in the coastal town of East London ahead of the ANC’s January statement, which is to be delivered by Ramaphosa on Saturday.

Kenyatta congratulated Ramaphosa for his "victory" of being elected as ANC president in December.

"I want to take the opportunity to congratulate them for the unity they have kept, and in the manner they have guided this country from the days of the struggle to the new SA we see today," Kenyatta said.

"We have a lot to learn from a party that has held it down for 106 years," he said, adding that the ANC is now part and parcel of transformation in SA but also on the continent.

He said the message of unity that Ramaphosa has been delivering is one that resonates well, not only with South Africans but also with other parties on the African continent.

He said he also discussed bilateral issues which seek to foster greater partnership between the two countries with Ramaphosa, in his capacity as deputy president of the country.

Kenyatta said they seek to increase connectivity between South Africans and Kenyans, and that there was an understanding that the future of Africans are "tied at the hip".

He said they wanted to make sure that through partnering and working together the youth bulge is turned into a positive factor and not a negative one.

Ramaphosa said one of the ways the relationship between Kenya and SA could be deepened, was through travel.

"We open our doors for Kenyans to come to SA, and they must open their doors for South Africans to go to Kenya," Ramaphosa said. He said they also discussed trade, as well as agriculture. Ramaphosa said there is a lot to learn on agriculture from Kenya, as they play a leading role on the continent in agriculture.

Ramaphosa’s meeting with Kenyatta followed a bilateral meeting on Thursday with President Jacob Zuma in Durban at the presidential residence, Dr John Dube House.

Zuma and Kenyatta then told journalists that they had discussed a number of issues, which included deepening and strengthening relationships between the countries.