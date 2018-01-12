National

Ramaphosa’s maiden speech expected to restore confidence

The January 8 statement (to be given on January 13) is expected to include his measures to deal with corruption in the ANC, and with state capture

12 January 2018 - 17:09 Sibongakonke Shoba
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa gets a warm welcome in Duncan Village near East London on Friday, January 12 2018. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/MARK ANDREWS
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa gets a warm welcome in Duncan Village near East London on Friday, January 12 2018. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/MARK ANDREWS

All eyes will be on the Buffalo City stadium in East London on Saturday where ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is to deliver his maiden speech as party boss.

Ramaphosa is expected to use the speech to restore public confidence in a party that has a dented reputation‚ following corruption allegations over the past 10 years during President Jacob Zuma’s rule.

Ramaphosa’s speech comes a few months before the party launches its election campaign in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

Following Zuma’s announcement that a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is to be established‚ there are expectations that Ramaphosa’s speech will announce further measures to deal with the allegations and with corruption in the governing party in general.

He might also shed some light on Zuma’s surprise announcement about fee-free higher education. Insiders say Ramaphosa could use the opportunity to outline how the government plans to boost the country’s ailing economy.

Ramaphosa’s speech was drafted by the national executive committee‚ which met on Wednesday. It was anticipated that the meeting would discuss Zuma’s recall from government‚ but it focused only on Saturday’s event.

The ANC expects more that 120,000 party followers to fill the stadium and overflow venues. High-profile guests expected at the event include Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta‚ who held a meeting with Zuma in Durban on Thursday.

Ramaphosa and other ANC officials have been drumming up support ahead of the birthday celebrations. They met traditional leaders and visited the homes and graves of the party’s former leaders. On Friday‚ Ramaphosa visited Duncan Village‚ near East London‚ where he was met by cheering crowds.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Dying horse’s last kicks can still do harm

Zuma’s appointment of a commission of inquiry into state capture has been widely hailed, but it is no more than political dribbling
Opinion
14 hours ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa wrong to focus on rural land

The redistribution strategy has lacked urgency, and most of the 8% of land transferred has not resulted in viable black-owned farms, writes Anthony ...
Opinion
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL: South Africa's challenges are now even greater

Key signals are needed straight off, starting with new ministers for the captured ones
Opinion
14 hours ago

TOM EATON: Zuma the educator has taught us we deserve better

For all the damage he has done‚ the president has also taught us about power and what it looks like when it curdles and about how fragile ...
Politics
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Slippery Zuma will not hoodwink Zondo

Neither Judge Ray Zondo nor Chief Justice Mogoeng will have been foolish enough to agree to become involved in anything too easily vulnerable to ...
Opinion
1 day ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Will Zuma’s inquiry stave off ejection of a rogue president?

Having now instituted the inquiry, Zuma can legitimately argue that he is not a rogue president who will ignore directives from the ANC
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
BREAKING: Kesson threatens to sue De Lille over ...
National
2.
The sunny Northern Cape is a pioneer in solar ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
Ramaphosa’s maiden speech expected to restore ...
National
4.
SA needs R12bn to fund fee-free education, Gigaba ...
National

Related Articles

ANC must implement resolution on land expropriation ‘urgently’, NEC says
National

‘Zuma will go if Dlamini-Zuma is made interim president’
National

Ramaphosa calls for ‘agriculture revolution’ in land reform
National

Cyril Ramaphosa vows to restore the ANC to its Nelson Mandela days
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.