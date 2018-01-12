Home affairs still probing security services deals

Steady progress is being made in the investigation of irregular contracts for security services at various home affairs facilities around the country, Department of Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni assured Business Day on Thursday.

Apleni flagged R145m spent on security services in the department’s 2015-16 and 2016-17 financial years, which is now being probed and would otherwise have been considered irregular expenditure.

However, he said, if wrongdoing were uncovered, guilty officials would face sanctions is as there was little chance of impropriety on the part of the businesses contracted.

Apleni is back at the helm of home affairs after he and former minister Hlengiwe Mkhize were at each other’s throats in 2017, and is likely to find a sympathetic colleague in the current minister, Ayanda Dlodlo.