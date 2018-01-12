National

PROCEDURAL BREACHES

Home affairs still probing security services deals

Home Affairs director-general Mkhuseli Apleni says the department is cracking down on irregular contracts

12 January 2018 - 06:10 Khulekani Magubane
On the spot: Home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni answers questions on the process followed in granting naturalisation to the Gupta family. Picture: THE TIMES
On the spot: Home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni answers questions on the process followed in granting naturalisation to the Gupta family. Picture: THE TIMES

Steady progress is being made in the investigation of irregular contracts for security services at various home affairs facilities around the country, Department of Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni assured Business Day on Thursday.

Apleni flagged R145m spent on security services in the department’s 2015-16 and 2016-17 financial years, which is now being probed and would otherwise have been considered irregular expenditure.

However, he said, if wrongdoing were uncovered, guilty officials would face sanctions is as there was little chance of impropriety on the part of the businesses contracted.

Apleni is back at the helm of home affairs after he and former minister Hlengiwe Mkhize were at each other’s throats in 2017, and is likely to find a sympathetic colleague in the current minister, Ayanda Dlodlo.

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How to fix the Cabinet

Leaders in government should be specialists, the best brains available, with a track record of success in their areas
Opinion
1 day ago

Apleni said the department was probing breach of procedural guidelines on the part of home affairs officials and not necessarily wrongdoing on the part of businesses that landed the contracts.

"We are progressing but this has steps to it. The first step is to get a report from the audit firm, and based on that we will go to affected people and show them the report to see what they would like to do," said Apleni. Government departments normally had 60 days after the conclusion of such an investigation to finalise disciplinary process against anyone who had been implicated in wrongdoing in the matter, he said.

"The team will determine, based on the results, who has a case to answer. We have not finalised [the probe]. It is not necessarily of fraud but an issue of not following procurement procedure," he said.

Apleni was placed under precautionary suspension by Mkhize in September.

The department’s project manager, Jackson Mackay, served as the acting director-general in Apleni’s absence.

In the annual report Apleni said the department had incurred R75m in irregular expenditure in the 2016-17 financial year and R70.5m in the previous financial year, largely due to security services procured through a tender process.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

Sassa to meet CPS in July about dispute over contracts to pay grants

The Mail & Guardian has reported that CPS is demanding that Sassa pay it more than R1bn
National
15 hours ago

Home Affairs needs better communication — and old IDs are still valid

Mkuseli Apleni confirms green barcoded IDs are still valid, despite the rumours, because the department has limited capacity to issue the new, smart ...
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Best boltholes: Have millions, will move to Malta
National
2.
Home affairs still probing security services deals
National
3.
Water crises solutions stuck in muddy policy
National
4.
Ramaphosa calls for ‘agriculture revolution’ in ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.