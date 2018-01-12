National

BREAKING: Kesson threatens to sue De Lille over defamatory comments

Craig Kesson’s lawyers have sent a letter to the embattled Cape Town mayor, who has accused Kesson of lying on numerous occasions

12 January 2018 - 18:18 Genevieve Quintal
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, right. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, right. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR

Craig Kesson, the executive director in Patricia De Lille’s office, who has made allegations of wrongdoing by the Cape Town mayor, is threatening to sue her if she does not stop making defamatory comments and allegations against him.

The threat is contained in a letter from Kesson’s lawyer John MacRobert sent to De Lille on Friday. This is after De Lille, on numerous occasions, on different media platforms, accused Kesson of lying.

In a sworn affidavit, Kesson accused De Lille of covering up corruption. This followed the Sunday Times revelations last year about alleged wrongdoing in the Foreshore Freeway Project.

TimesLive reported that in one of his allegations‚ Kesson said De Lille had asked him to bury a report with damning allegations of corruption involving more than R43m in a MyCiTi bus tender. Law firm Bowman Gilfillan has been investigating the matter.

De Lille’s job as Cape Town mayor is on the line as the DA’s federal executive is expected to meet on Sunday to discuss reports from the two inquiries into her conduct. One is an internal inquiry conducted by John Steenhuisen and the second the investigation by Bowman Gilfillan.

The federal executive will make a decision about De Lille’s future on Sunday.

In his letter to De Lille, MacRobert gave her until the end of business on Friday to “retract unconditionally and unreservedly, and apologise unequivocally” to Kesson on all media and social media platforms she used when she called him a liar. De Lille has also been instructed to retract and apologise unequivocally for the defamatory allegations she made against Kesson.

This is not the first time Kesson’s lawyers had written to De Lille; on December 1 a similar letter was sent to her by his lawyers.

If De Lille does not retract her comments and apologise by Friday, McRobert has threatened to make the December 1 letter public and to sue her for “substantial damages for [her] heinous defamations” of Kesson.

