WATCH: Is Eskom headed for a death spiral?

11 January 2018 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Eskom has been facing governance, corruption and state capture allegations, but according to Piet van Staden, the former chairman of the Energy Intensive Users Group of Southern Africa, these are only surface issues masking serious structural inefficiencies.

He spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about the utility’s financial viability.

