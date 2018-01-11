Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the purpose of a commission of inquiry that is due to probe allegations of state capture is merely to conclude the investigation that she and her team began.

Madonsela’s view came amid calls for the commission to investigate other allegations of state capture not mentioned in the State of Capture report.

On Tuesday, President Jacob Zuma announced the appointment of the commission of inquiry‚ as recommended by the public protector in November 2015.

In the State of Capture report‚ Madonsela identified 12 issues she was asked to investigate by complainants including DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

These included the question of whether Zuma improperly allowed members of the Gupta family and his son Duduzane to be involved in the process of removing and appointing various Cabinet ministers.

The current public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, issued a statement on Wednesday calling on Zuma to ensure that the terms of reference of the commission were not limited to the issues investigated or identified in the State of Capture report.

"The Public Protector also calls upon the President to ensure that the deputy chief justice has power to expand the issues to be investigated‚ should any relevant evidence of state capture be brought to him during the inquiry‚" Mkhwebane said.

In a telephone interview‚ Madonsela said it would be improper of her to comment on Mkhwebane’s views.

Madonsela said her understanding of the remedial action — as the person who wrote the report — was reflected in the State of Capture report.

She said the purpose of the commission was to conclude the investigation initially undertaken by her office for the State of Capture report.

"The terms of reference would state the purpose of the commission‚ which is to conclude the investigation that was undertaken‚" Madonsela said.

She said the powers of the commission were the same as those of the public protector.

"Should the commission come across other issues that were not investigated in the initial report‚ the commission has the power to refer these matters for further investigation‚" Madonsela said.

She said the six-month period for the commission to finalise its work was crafted with an understanding that the commission was a single-purpose vehicle: to conclude the investigation that was not concluded.

In the State of Capture report‚ Madonsela said she did not have the resources necessary to execute the investigation‚ hence the need for a commission of inquiry on the terms quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said the commission should look specifically at events that unfolded under Zuma’s watch.

The foundation welcomed Zuma’s announcement on the inquiry as a "step in the right direction". But it cautioned that it should not become a drawn-out affair involving other cases.

"We reiterate the views of Madonsela that the commission should focus specifically on state capture under President Zuma‚ and must investigate the allegations of state capture against the Gupta family‚" said Neeshan Balton‚ the foundation’s executive director.

"The Zondo Commission, however‚ must be very specific and not unnecessarily drawn out to include other cases."

When he announced the commission of inquiry, Zuma said he was hoping that it would reach areas of concern "that may not have been reached by the public protector’s investigation‚ but form part of what she might have investigated‚ had she had sufficient resources to do so."

The foundation said it was disappointed that Zuma had only taken steps to set the inquiry in motion after a court ruling had compelled him to do so.

"There should also be immediate prosecution in cases that are clear and prosecutable. We call on the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority to stop dithering. The #GuptaLeaks have revealed much‚ and in some cases it is not necessary to wait for the inquiry to take place for prosecution to occur‚" Balton said.

Those found by the inquiry to have flouted the law or violated the Constitution — irrespective of their office or position – should be held to account and not offered any "deal" or "way out", the foundation added.