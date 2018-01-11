Sassa to meet CPS in July about dispute over contracts to pay grants

Meetings between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to discuss disputes over contracts in the Limpopo and North West, will get under way in July, the agency said on Thursday.

This was after Mail & Guardian reported that CPS was demanding that Sassa pay it more than R1bn, in a dispute stretching over grant payment service contracts.

The newspaper reported that the revelations were contained in documents and correspondence between the agency and CPS, which showed that the two had been at odds over the claim since 2006.

In a series of letters CPS reportedly wrote to Sassa between 2009 and 2010, the company claims it suffered damages because the agency had sidelined it by entering into agreements with banks to provide services to new social grant recipients. This meant that CPS lost out, Mail & Guardian reported.

However, Sassa acting CEO Pearl Bhengu denied this. She said the contracts in question had been concluded in 2009 for the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West.

"Upon rejection of the claims by Sassa, the parties agreed that the matters be referred for arbitration as provided for in the contracts."

Bengu said the arbitration proceedings involved the exchange of pleadings, the appointment of presiding officers, the holding of pre-arbitration meetings and the actual setting down of the arbitration proceedings for hearing.

She said the parties tried on several occasions to settle the matter, with Sassa wishing to withdraw from each one without any form of payment, but the agency was not successful and arbitration proceedings had to ensue.

The initial amount claimed by CPS was R1.3bn but this had since decreased to R792,853,000, after CPS withdrew its other claims.

"CPS has recently confirmed that it is no longer proceeding with its claims for the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, and Northern Cape regions. This consequently led to the withdrawal of the Agency’s counterclaim," Bhengu said.

She said Sassa and CPS had some disputes over the process to be followed when appointing arbitrators, which led to the process being prolonged.

The meetings to resolve the issues in Limpopo and North West have been postponed to July 2018.