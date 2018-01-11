Protector asks Zuma to widen terms of inquiry into state capture

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants President Jacob Zuma to widen the terms of reference of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture beyond the issues investigated by her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela.

Madonsela’s investigation centred on state capture by Zuma’s friends and family benefactors, the Guptas. Mkhwebane’s request on Wednesday is in line with the call by Zuma backers that the probe should extend beyond the scope of that conducted by Madonsela. This could result in an investigation that could span years and take the focus off the Gupta family.

"Having perused some of the evidence at her disposal and [in the] public domain, the public protector also calls upon the president to ensure that the terms of reference are broad enough to include the capture of all state institutions and SOEs [state-owned entities]," she said.

This followed Zuma’s announcement of his decision to appoint the judicial commission on Tuesday, with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng selecting his deputy, Raymond Zondo, to head the inquiry. Mkhwebane also indicated that she was prepared to assist Zuma to develop the terms of reference.