Universities SA (USAF) says all higher-learning institutions will allow walk-ins and late applications by prospective students. However‚ queuing in the sun is not the recommended approach.

The organisation representing universities in SA met with the Department of Higher Education on Monday to discuss strategies on how to curb potential chaos in the 2018 academic year.

Prof Ahmed Bawa‚ USAF’s CEO‚ said that "the phenomenon of walk-ins is not new"; therefore, they already had a system in place for late applications.

"Universities will advise students on a working system they can use to get entry."

However‚ he also noted: "We have the national centre for late applications‚ a reliable system that will ensure that students are matched to available spaces. It’s the right route to take and we urge students to use it. Students must understand that all of this is so they don’t stand in long queues in the sun.

"We are also trying to avoid situations similar to that of the University of Johannesburg in the past where a mother unfortunately lost her life [due to a stampede]," Bawa said.

In response to the mounting pressure for institutions to allow walk-ins and admit late applicants‚ USAF said all "universities will allow late applications and walk-ins if space is available".

Universities will not be adjusting their set enrolment target.

"They cannot change the number of students they intended to enrol as there are factors [affecting] that. Firstly‚ how many students the university enrols depends on its level of infrastructure. Secondly‚ they must consider their subsidy money‚" said Bawa.

A number of universities experienced walk-ins on Monday after the EFFs Student Command president, Phuti Keetse, called for the invasion of institutions, last week.