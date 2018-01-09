National

Immunity for Zuma? No way, says Julius Malema

09 January 2018 - Kgaugelo Masweneng
EFF leader Julius Malema says there is an immunity offer under discussion for Jacob Zuma to leave the SA presidency ahead of the 2019 general elections.

However, should this happen, the EFF will approach the courts.

"If they decide to give Zuma immunity we will take them to court again and we will win. Our law doesn’t recognise giving people immunity," Malema said.

"We will charge him and he will be arrested. We are not formed on the basis of anti-Jacob Zuma. We are an organisation advancing the call for our seven nonnegotiable cardinal pillars."

Still, Malema predicted the end of Zuma’s administration before the end of 2018.

"I don’t think that the ANC will keep Zuma until the end of this year. There are talks already happening and his condition is that he must be given immunity and his family."

Placing a healthy head on an ailing body will result in the head being sick. That conference was a concussion

In an interview on Monday with Polokwane’s urban radio station‚ Energy FM‚ Malema said the outcomes of the ANC’s 54th elective conference would not change anything.

Malema also said newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will be unable to resurrect the embattled party.

"The ANC is sick to the core. Placing a healthy head on an ailing body will result in the head being sick. That conference was a concussion. Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t have potential to unite the ANC."

Malema claimed the elected top six leaders under Ramaphosa would not be able to root out corruption or "stop the Guptas".

"Cyril will have to start the fight in his top six."

According to Malema‚ there is nothing exceptional about Ramaphosa.

"Donald Trump is a demonstration that anyone can become a president. Presidency is not set apart for ‘sophisticated’ people. We thought [George] Bush was the worst‚ but Trump showed us it can get worse‚" Malema said.

