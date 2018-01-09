Immunity for Zuma? No way, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says there is an immunity offer under discussion for Jacob Zuma to leave the SA presidency ahead of the 2019 general elections.

However, should this happen, the EFF will approach the courts.

"If they decide to give Zuma immunity we will take them to court again and we will win. Our law doesn’t recognise giving people immunity," Malema said.

"We will charge him and he will be arrested. We are not formed on the basis of anti-Jacob Zuma. We are an organisation advancing the call for our seven nonnegotiable cardinal pillars."

Still, Malema predicted the end of Zuma’s administration before the end of 2018.

"I don’t think that the ANC will keep Zuma until the end of this year. There are talks already happening and his condition is that he must be given immunity and his family."