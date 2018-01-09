The Competition Commission says its investigation into potential anticompetitive behaviour in the school uniform industry seeks to ensure parents pay reasonable prices and get quality items.

The commission’s spokesperson‚ Sipho Ngwema‚ told Radio 702 on Tuesday that its investigation was at an advanced stage and results would be released in the next few weeks.

According to Ngwema‚ the investigation came about after the commission received numerous complaints from parents and prospective suppliers.

"We received complaints as far back as 2015 from parents‚ complaining about the anticompetitive behaviour in the school uniform industry‚ where parents were compelled to buy from one supplier."

He said the commission also received complaints that suppliers had lifelong contracts with schools and other suppliers were not given the opportunity to bid for contracts.

"After having done some advocacy and talking to various schools and governing bodies‚ we still received more complaints from parents and various stakeholders‚ that the anticompetitive behaviour was continuing‚ so we then officially launched an investigation in January 2017 to look into the issues of anticompetitive behaviour.

"That came after the department issued a circular in 2015 urging schools to be as generic as possible in terms of school uniform and make sure it is obtainable from many suppliers; and also ensure that the contracts they conclude with suppliers are of limited duration‚" Ngwema said.