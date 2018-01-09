Competition Commission probes school uniform industry
The Competition Commission says its investigation into potential anticompetitive behaviour in the school uniform industry seeks to ensure parents pay reasonable prices and get quality items.
The commission’s spokesperson‚ Sipho Ngwema‚ told Radio 702 on Tuesday that its investigation was at an advanced stage and results would be released in the next few weeks.
According to Ngwema‚ the investigation came about after the commission received numerous complaints from parents and prospective suppliers.
"We received complaints as far back as 2015 from parents‚ complaining about the anticompetitive behaviour in the school uniform industry‚ where parents were compelled to buy from one supplier."
He said the commission also received complaints that suppliers had lifelong contracts with schools and other suppliers were not given the opportunity to bid for contracts.
"After having done some advocacy and talking to various schools and governing bodies‚ we still received more complaints from parents and various stakeholders‚ that the anticompetitive behaviour was continuing‚ so we then officially launched an investigation in January 2017 to look into the issues of anticompetitive behaviour.
"That came after the department issued a circular in 2015 urging schools to be as generic as possible in terms of school uniform and make sure it is obtainable from many suppliers; and also ensure that the contracts they conclude with suppliers are of limited duration‚" Ngwema said.
A survey conducted by the commission had revealed that a large number of schools were still involved in anticompetitive behaviour and some had exclusive contracts that had not gone through a bidding process.
"The investigation is at an advanced stage and should be released in the next few weeks.
"We will make the announcement on how we are going to deal with the findings because we have discovered that more than 30% of schools are still involved in anticompetitive behaviour.
"We want to make sure that parents are exposed to reasonable prices and quality items‚" Ngwema said.
In its investigation‚ the commission has also discovered that there is a school that has had a contract with one supplier since 1974.
Ngwema said the commission would look into imposing penalties on those schools that have been found to be on the wrong side of the law.
"It [imposing penalties] is one of the possibilities. We can approach the tribunal and seek remedies; one of those can be a fine."
