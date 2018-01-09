South African photographer Shiraaz Mahomed, who was captured in Syria a year ago‚ is still alive‚ the Gift of the Givers announced on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Imtiaz Sooliman said Dr Ahmad Ghandour‚ the head of Gift of the Givers’ Ar Rahma Hospital‚ had spearheaded the search for Mahomed.

On December 26, the group received a call from people claiming to have the photographer.

"We responded that the test of surety is a list of 10 questions that Gift of the Givers has prepared in consultation with Shiraaz’s family. The voice said ‘send the questions‚ you will have the answers soon’‚" said Sooliman.

"On January 2, the call came again: ‘My man is in Syria‚ he has met Shiraaz‚ the questions have been answered. We await his return’."

Sooliman said Mahomed’s family were satisfied with the responses‚ proving that they were indeed answered by him.

"On January 8 we received the message that Shiraaz gives salaams [greetings] for his mother and family and to Gift of the Givers‚ he is very happy with the questions and wants to be released ASAP."

Mahomed was captured in Syria near the Turkish border on January 10 2017. Sooliman said they still had no idea who his captors were.

"Shiraaz’s capture was mystifying for several reasons: the two drivers who were held with him but immediately released were told that ‘Shiraaz is being held for questioning to clear a misunderstanding and will be returned to the Gift of the Givers Ar Rahma Hospital in Darkoush in 48 hours’‚" said Sooliman.

"This didn’t happen‚" he said. No demands were made to ensure Mahomed’s release‚ neither was there any clarity on why he was being kept captive.