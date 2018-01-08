National

Taxi association clashes keep Ladysmith and Ezakheni on lockdown

08 January 2018 - 11:37 Jeff Wicks
Picture: THUBELIHLE XULU
Picture: THUBELIHLE XULU

The towns of Ladysmith and Ezakheni in central KwaZulu-Natal were on lockdown on Monday as feuding taxi associations clashed over routes.

The Klipriver and Sizwe Taxi Associations in Ladysmith have been embroiled in conflict for several years‚ a feud that has claimed 61 lives since 2014‚ according to the provincial department of transport.

After 11 people died in a mass shooting — including five teachers caught in the crossfire — on the N11 in October‚ transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda suspended the two taxi associations.

Gunmen had ambushed the deputy chairperson of the Klipriver Taxi Association as he was travelling in a bakkie on the N11 with four other occupants. The bakkie driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a minibus taxi transporting teachers from a local school.

Five buses‚ part of a service introduced to fill the void left by the suspended taxi operators‚ were torched at a depot on Sunday night. Burning barricades were also erected on routes around the town on Sunday night‚ prompting a response by riot police.

Kaunda’s spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, said the MEC had planned to visit the region on Monday.

"Messages were circulated last night by taxi operators who were mobilising the community to shut down routes and disrupt operation of buses‚" he said.

"He [Kaunda] will receive an assessment from police and we will determine the next course of action …. We will not be threatened or intimidated."

KZN transport MEC suspends taxi licences amid mass killings

Despite meetings to try and resolve issues between two taxi associations, and after 61 deaths, they have their licences revoked, but just for six ...
National
1 month ago

Speeding still the biggest offence by festive season drivers

The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s statistics for written traffic fines are out, and don’t make for pleasant reading
National
7 days ago

Taxi operators making more money, despite inflation

Transaction Capital says fare increases have led to greater profits, while competitive pricing and convenience are driving commuters away from buses ...
Business
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Education lobby group asks court to prevent WSU ...
National / Education
2.
Check your matric results now
National / Education
3.
Electricity box welded shut and disconnected? Not ...
National
4.
Rand Water cuts supply to Emfuleni after council ...
National

Related Articles

KZN transport MEC suspends taxi licences amid mass killings
National

Speeding still the biggest offence by festive season drivers
National

Taxi operators making more money, despite inflation
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.